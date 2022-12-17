Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of UFO reports, none of extraterrestrial origin so far

Leaders at the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) told reporters on Friday that they have received “several hundreds” of new reports of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, but so far no evidence of alien life.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters.

Of those, 80 were captured on multiple sensors.

Since then, anomaly office director Sean Kirkpatrick, said that there has been “lots more reporting.”

Officials said an updated report from the Director of National Intelligence – that will provide specific figures on new reports received since last year – is expected by the end of the year.

Last month, Daily Mail senior reporter Josh Boswell told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that an updated report from that office had allegedly found more than 150 unexplained UFO encounters in 2021.

“The sources that I have are telling me they just don’t know what these things are. You know, there’s a proportion of these cases, 366 in this classified report, that’s going to Congress probably tomorrow that are explained, that are Chinese drones, for example,” he said.

“The unexplained ones they just have no clue, because these things are moving in ways that we just don’t understand. At hypersonic speeds, and then they just turn on a dime. I mean, it’s incredible,” Boswell remarked.

In July, the House of Representatives voted to add an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, making it easier to report UFOs and end fears of retaliation against government employees.

Kirkpatrick said that each service has established its own reporting processes.

The AARO was established in July and is responsible for tracking objects in the sky, underwater and in space – or possibly an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next.

The office was set up not just to examine the question of whether there is extraterrestrial life, but also because of the security risk posed by so many encounters with unknown flying objects by military installations or military aircraft.

Kirkpatrick said the new office has been coordinating with the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community to get the signatures of U.S. technology in order to rule out those aircraft or drones.

It is also working on ways to improve its ability to identify unknown objects, according to under secretary of defense for intelligence and security Ronald Moultrie, including recalibrating sensors that may be focused just on known adversary aircraft or drone signatures.

However, so far, there has yet to be any affirmative evidence collected that shows one of the anomalies is a space alien.

“At this time, the answer’s no, we have nothing … We have not seen anything that would – but we – we’re certainly very early on – that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin, if you will,” Moultrie said. “If we are – if we find something like that, we will look at it and analyze it and take the appropriate actions.”

