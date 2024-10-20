Over 600M cyberattacks target Windows users every day

Cyberattacks are more common than ever, and if you’re a Windows user, you’re probably feeling the impact more than others.

Hackers are always targeting Windows PCs, and you’ve probably seen reports about how system vulnerabilities let bad actors get to your personal and financial information.

However, if you want to understand just how many cyberattacks Windows users face every day, you’d be shocked to know that the number is well above 600 million. This proves that cyberattacks are on the rise now more than ever.

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released its annual Digital Defense Report for 2024, revealing the state of the cybersecurity world.

“In the last year, the cyber threat landscape continued to become more dangerous and complex. The malign actors of the world are becoming better resourced and better prepared, with increasingly sophisticated tactics, techniques and tools that challenge even the world’s best cybersecurity defenders,” the company said.

Microsoft says even it has been the victim of well-orchestrated attacks by determined and well-resourced adversaries, and its “customers face more than 600 million cybercriminal and nation-state attacks every day, ranging from ransomware to phishing to identity attacks.”

It’s not just everyday users getting hit by these attacks. Hackers are also going after government agencies, companies and organizations. The U.S. health care system alone has reportedly faced 389 successful cyberattacks this fiscal year, causing network shutdowns and delays in critical medical procedures.

The Redmond-based company also points out that the rising threat of cyberattacks isn’t just from regular cybercriminals anymore. Nation-states are stepping up their game in the cyber world, with more advanced techniques, thanks to bigger investments in resources and training. These state-sponsored hackers aren’t just stealing data. They’re launching ransomware, setting up backdoors for future attacks, sabotaging operations and running influence campaigns. According to Microsoft, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are the biggest players.

Most attacks target your password

Microsoft says 99% of the identity attacks are password attacks. They rely on predictable human behaviors such as selecting easy-to-guess passwords, reusing them on multiple websites and falling prey to phishing attacks. This shows the importance of using a reliable password manager.

A password manager helps you avoid common mistakes that make you an easy target for hackers. It stores all your passwords securely, generates strong, unique passwords for every site and autofills them when needed, so you don’t have to remember or reuse weak ones. Plus, it protects you from phishing attacks by ensuring you only log onto the correct sites. All of this reduces the chances of your accounts getting hacked and keeps your data safer. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2024 here.

6 ways to protect yourself from cyberattacks

1. Enable two-factor authentication: Activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security on all your important accounts, including email, banking and social media. Using 2FA requires you to provide a second piece of information, such as a code sent to your phone, in addition to your password when logging in. This makes it significantly harder for hackers to access your accounts, even if they have your password. Enabling 2FA can greatly reduce the risk of unauthorized access and protect your sensitive data.

2. Monitor your accounts and transactions: You should check your online accounts and transactions regularly for any suspicious or unauthorized activity. If you notice anything unusual, immediately report it to the service provider or authorities. You should also review your credit reports and scores to see if there are any signs of identity theft or fraud.

3. Contact your bank and credit card companies: If you think hackers have obtained your bank or credit card information, they could use it to make purchases or withdrawals without your consent. You should inform your bank and credit card companies of the situation. They can help you freeze or cancel your cards, dispute any fraudulent charges and issue new cards for you.

You should also contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian or TransUnion) and request a fraud alert to be placed on your credit file. This will make it more difficult for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name without verification. You can even freeze your credit if need be.

4. Use personal data removal services: Consider investing in personal data removal services that specialize in continuously monitoring and removing your personal information from various online databases and websites. These services employ advanced tools and techniques to identify and eliminate your data from people search sites, data brokers and other platforms where your information might be exposed. By using a data removal service, you can minimize the risk of identity theft and fraud, especially after a data breach. Additionally, these services often provide ongoing monitoring and alerts, keeping you informed of any new instances of your data appearing online and taking immediate action to remove it. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

5. Sign up for identity theft protection: Identity theft protection companies can monitor personal information like your home title, Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using some services is that they might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white glove fraud resolution team through which a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

6. Have strong antivirus software: The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Cyberattacks are getting more dangerous, and hackers are way better equipped to pull off the perfect attack. They’re even using artificial intelligence and deepfakes to make everything seem more legit. Add in the fact that many of these attacks are backed by nation-states, and it’s clear we need to step up our cybersecurity game — more investment is definitely needed. On the bright side, Microsoft managed to block around 1.25 million DDoS attacks, which is four times more than last year. That shows they’re working hard to give users a safer experience.

