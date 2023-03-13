Now you can add ChatGPT to your browser

ChatGPT has kept growing more and more in popularity since OpenAI released it back in November. Now, the chatbot has Chrome extensions that you can add to your browser to make accessing the feature that much easier.

What is ChatGPT?

By now, you may have heard of ChatGPT. It is a computer program developed by the artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI that simulates human conversation and provides helpful and informative responses.

When using a regular search engine like Google, you search and then have to sift through all of the search results for your answer. However, ChatGPT thinks for you and gives you a specific response to your question in a matter of seconds.

You can ask it to write anything for you, from a romantic poem to a loved one or even a 500-word essay on the Civil Rights Movement. Whatever it is you need an answer to, ChatGPT can give it.

What are some of the browser extensions for ChatGPT?

The Chrome Web Store has a variety of ChatGPT extensions that you can download and begin using right now. Here are a few of them we put to the test.

ChatGPT for Google: This extension can display ChatGPT responses alongside your search engine results.

Tactiq: This extension transcribes and summarizes meetings from Google Meet, MS Teams, and Zoom using ChatGPT. This way, you no longer have to worry about taking notes during meetings.

ChatGPT Writer: This extension lets you write entire emails and messages using ChatGPT.

WebChatGPT: This one adds relevant web results to your prompts to ChatGPT for more accurate and up-to-date conversations.

How to install a Chrome extension

You can follow these steps:

Important: You can’t add extensions when you browse in Incognito mode or as a guest.

Open the Chrome Web StoreFind and select the extension you wantClick Add to Chrome – Some extensions will let you know if they need certain permissions or dataTo approve, click Add extensionTo use the extension, click the icon to the right of the address bar

Are there any negatives to using these Chrome extensions?

These Chrome extensions are mostly there for convenience and to help you to personalize and customize the way ChatGPT works for you. However, the biggest negative when using any browser extension is the risk of viruses and malware.

Many browser extensions have a high level of access to a user’s device, and if they are attacked by a hacker, it could be a nightmare to deal with. Although extensions from official web stores like Chrome are mostly safe and reputable, it’s always a good idea to be extra careful. Additionally, some extensions may slow down your browser or negatively impact its performance.

To minimize the risks of using Chrome extensions, we recommend that you only install extensions from reputable sources, such as the Chrome Web Store, and carefully review the permissions requested by each extension before installing it.

Always protect your devices

Will you be using any of these Chrome extensions with ChatGPT? Let us know how they work for you.

