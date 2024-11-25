North Korean hackers use disguised apps to target Macs with hidden malware

Macs are safer than Windows PCs, but they’re not foolproof. Hackers occasionally find ways to infect Apple devices, and in most cases, we’re the ones who allow it. Since infiltrating Apple’s App Store is difficult, hackers trick people into downloading apps from third-party stores or random websites.

These apps look legitimate but are actually tools for infecting devices with malicious software. A recent incident highlights this issue, with North Korean hackers targeting Macs by hiding malware in seemingly harmless macOS apps.

How does the malware work?

Recent discoveries by Jamf Threat Labs have unveiled a sneaky form of malware targeting macOS computers. While it may sound technical, understanding the basics of how this malware operates can help you stay safe online.

This malware hides in seemingly harmless applications, such as a game called Minesweeper and a note-taking app referred to as a Notepad. These apps function as expected, but behind the scenes, they run malicious programs that could allow hackers to take control of your computer.

The apps use a technology called Flutter, a tool often used to create apps that work on multiple devices like phones and computers. Flutter makes it easier for app developers to design their software, but its unique structure also helps hackers hide their malicious code, making it harder for experts to detect.

Once installed, the malware connects to a remote server (think of it as a command center for hackers) to receive instructions. These instructions could include running commands on your computer without your knowledge. One trick this malware uses is running AppleScripts, a type of script built for macOS systems, which can quietly execute commands to steal your data or even control your device.

Even scarier, some versions of this malware had been signed and approved by Apple’s security system before experts caught on. This means the hackers were testing how far they could push their schemes without raising suspicion.

The North Korea connection

This malware isn’t just a random act of cybercrime, it has ties to tactics and techniques often associated with North Korean hackers. Experts have identified similarities between this malware and previous attacks linked to North Korea, including the use of certain coding methods and domains that the country’s cyber teams are known to exploit.

North Korea has a history of using cyberattacks to fund its operations or disrupt systems worldwide, often targeting financial systems or vulnerable individuals. In this case, the malware seems to be in the testing phase, potentially laying the groundwork for a larger attack in the future.

The apps containing the malware were designed to look harmless. These tactics suggest a focus on tricking people through social engineering, a method North Korean hackers have used in the past.

By embedding the malware within apps that appear useful or fun, the attackers can increase the chances of someone downloading and using the infected software. While this particular malware has not yet been linked to active attacks, its connection to North Korea’s cyber playbook is a strong indicator of potential risks ahead.

5 tips to protect yourself from Mac malware

1) Use reliable antivirus software: A strong antivirus program is your first line of defense against malicious links and malware that could steal your private information. Avoid clicking on random links, especially in emails or messages that claim to be urgent or demand updates. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. It can also warn you about phishing emails and ransomware scams, helping to keep your personal data and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Be careful with downloads and links: Only download apps from trusted sources like the Mac App Store or official websites of known developers. Hackers often disguise malware as legitimate updates or harmless apps.

3) Keep your software up to date: Regular updates for macOS and installed apps are essential because they patch security flaws. Apple frequently rolls out updates to address vulnerabilities, so enabling automatic updates ensures you stay protected without the hassle of manually checking for them.

4) Use strong, unique passwords: A strong password can help keep your Mac safe from unauthorized access. Avoid reusing passwords across different accounts. A password manager can be incredibly helpful here—it generates and stores complex passwords for you, making them difficult for hackers to crack.

It also keeps track of all your passwords in one place and automatically fills them in when you log into accounts, so you don’t have to remember them yourself. By reducing the number of passwords you need to recall, you’re less likely to reuse them, which lowers the risk of security breaches. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2024 here.

5) Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): Activate 2FA for key accounts like your Apple ID, email, and financial services. This adds a second layer of security, making it much harder for attackers to access your accounts—even if they have your password.

Kurt’s key takeaway

I’ve noticed a significant rise in malware hiding in seemingly harmless apps, whether it’s related to Mac, Windows, Android, or even iPhones. It just shows that no device is completely safe, not even one made by Apple. Hackers, including those backed by North Korea, are constantly finding new ways to trick users into downloading malicious software. These attacks often fly under the radar because they look like regular, safe apps. With these threats becoming more sophisticated, it’s more important than ever to stay aware of the risks and be cautious about what you download and click on.

