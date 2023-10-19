No service? No problem. iOS 17 lets you download maps and navigate anywhere

Imagine planning a road trip or going on a hike. You’re excited about the adventure, but there’s that nagging worry: “What if I lose cell reception?” That’s where iOS 17 steps in. With Offline Maps, you can download maps ahead of time and use them even when you’re off the grid.

It can be your lifeline. No more relying solely on an internet connection to find your way. Let me show you how easy offline maps on iPhone are to use.

How to download maps before you go

Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone

Search for your destination by typing in the location in the search bar

When you see the place in your search results, tap it

Then select Download Map

Customize the location if necessary by adjusting the map area to include what you need

Remember, bigger maps consume more storage space –so only include what you need – you’ll see the size of selected map decrease as you make the map area smallerThen click the Download button

Then tap on the map under where it says Downloaded

Now, you can use the map that you’ve downloaded

How to access a downloaded map when you no longer have reception

Go to Maps

Then, search for a location that you previously downloadedThere’s going to be a border around the location showing what you will have access toHere’s a cool thing. You’ll be able to get directions and guidance within the downloaded area

How to manage your downloaded maps

Go to Maps

Then tap your profile picture or initials next to the search fieldTap Offline MapsSelect a map that you previously downloaded maps or one suggested by Maps

From here, you can rename, edit, delete, resize or view the size of a previously downloaded mapYou can also choose whether to download maps while only connected to a Wi-Fi network

You can also turn on Optimize Storage to automatically delete unused maps after a certain period of timeOr turn on Only Use Offline Maps to rely solely on your downloaded maps even with an internet or cell phone connection

Bonus tip: dropping pins

Want to save a specific spot? Instead of searching for an address, drop a pin on the map. It’s like leaving breadcrumbs for yourself. Here’s how to drop a pin on Apple Maps.

Open Apple Maps on your iPhone

Search for or manually navigate to the location where you want to drop the pinTap and hold on that location on the map, and a red pin will appear at the selected location

If the dropped pin’s location isn’t precise, select Move and adjust the pin to the exact point you want it to be. Then tap Done.

Kurt’s key takeaways

By following these steps, you’ll never feel lost again. Whether you’re exploring new areas or hiking remote trails, iOS 17’s offline maps have got your back. So go ahead, download those maps, drop those pins and keep your bearings intact.

Do you see instances where this offline maps feature would have helped you in the past when you didn’t have cellphone reception or Wi-Fi? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

