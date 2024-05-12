No more missed alarms: How to crank up your iPhone’s alarm volume

We’ve all been there — oversleeping because we didn’t hear our phone alarm. If your iPhone alarm volume seems too low, don’t worry. I’ll walk you through the steps to make it louder.

How to update your iPhone’s software

Before adjusting alarm settings, ensure that your iPhone’s software is up to date. Follow these steps:

Open SettingsTap on GeneralSelect Software UpdateIf an update is available, tap Update Now Your iPhone will reboot to complete the latest iOS version

How to adjust the alarm volume on an iPhone

Now, let’s focus on changing the alarm volume:

Open SettingsScroll down and tap on Sounds & HapticsLook for Ringtone and Alerts at the topAdjust the volume slider as needed

Kurt’s key takeaways

By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your iPhone alarm wakes you up promptly. Remember to update your software and customize your alarm volume to your preference.

In what ways do you think Apple could enhance the iPhone's alarm or notification system to serve your needs better?

