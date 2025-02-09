Never lose cell service again with this space-age satellite tech

Imagine never being without a cell signal again, anywhere, any time on the planet.

That’s exactly what AST SpaceMobile is working to achieve. Founded in the heart of Texas in 2017, this innovative company is developing the world’s first global cellular broadband network that can connect directly to your everyday smartphone, no special equipment required.

Its mission? To ensure that no matter where you are around the globe — from remote mountain ranges to isolated islands — you’ll never be out of touch again.

A historic achievement

AST SpaceMobile made history in April 2023 by completing the first two-way phone call via space on an unmodified cell phone. This milestone was achieved using its low Earth orbit satellite, Blue Walker 3 (BW3), which was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September 2022.

Rapid progress and expansion

Since its inception, AST SpaceMobile has made remarkable technological advancements. In September 2023, it achieved a 14-Mbps data stream on the BW3 satellite. A year later, in September 2024, the company launched five additional satellites, BlueBird 1 through 5. The ultimate goal is to establish a constellation of 168 satellites, offering speeds up to 120 Mbps.

Partnerships and global reach

AST SpaceMobile has forged strategic partnerships with major telecom players across the globe. In the United States, it has partnered with AT&T and Verizon. Internationally, it has teamed up with Bell Canada, Rakuten, Vodafone and other telecommunications providers. These partnerships potentially give about 2.8 billion people worldwide access to its satellite network.

Technology and manufacturing

AST SpaceMobile’s approach to satellite connectivity is uniquely innovative. It focuses solely on direct-to-cell service, distinguishing itself from other competitors. Its current BlueBird satellites unfold to approximately 700 square feet in space, with future satellites planned to be three times larger and offer ten times the data capacity. Impressively, 95% of its manufacturing process is completed in house in the United States.

Comparing with Starlink

While both AST SpaceMobile and Elon Musk’s Starlink aim to provide global connectivity, their approaches significantly differ. AST SpaceMobile is built for direct-to-cell service, requiring no special equipment for users.

Starlink, primarily a data-focused service, has only recently launched modified satellites for direct-to-cell capabilities. AST’s focus on unmodified smartphones gives it a unique advantage in accessibility.

Potential challenges

Despite the promising technology, the company faces several challenges. The brightness of satellites like BW3 could potentially interfere with astronomical observations. There are concerns about possible interference with radio-quiet zones used for scientific research. The increasing number of satellites also contributes to growing space debris concerns.

Cost and availability

As of January 2025, AST SpaceMobile has not yet announced specific pricing for its services. However, given its partnerships with major carriers like AT&T and Verizon, it’s likely that the service will be offered as an add-on to existing cellular plans. The company aims to provide coverage to remote areas and eliminate dead zones, suggesting that pricing may be competitive to attract a wide user base.

Kurt’s key takeaways

AST SpaceMobile’s innovative approach to global connectivity has the potential to revolutionize how we stay connected, especially in remote areas. While challenges remain, the benefits of ubiquitous communication, particularly in emergency situations, are compelling. As the company continues to expand its satellite network and partnerships, we may soon see a world where being “out of range” is a thing of the past.

