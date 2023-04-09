Never forget another appointment again with this ultimate scheduling tech

We all have a ton going on in our lives, and I know that I would never be able to keep all my events and appointments in order without the help of technology. Some of you might use desk calendars to have all your appointments written down, however, even those can quickly fill up. Try using a calendar app on your smartphone by following these easy steps.

How to add an event to your iPhone calendar

Not only is it easy to add an event to your iPhone calendar, you can also set reminders for the event, giving it a color code, inviting people, and more. Here’s how to do it.

Open your iPhone Calendar appGo to the date of your event and click on itIn the top right-hand corner, click the + sign to begin adding your eventGive the event a Title and Location in the first 2 open slotsSet the start and end time for your event by clicking on the times and sliding up and down to the time you wantClick Travel Time and add how long you think it will take you to travel there (optional)If you want your event to repeat (i.e. if it’s an appointment that you know you will have multiple times), you can select Repeat and set the event for how often you want it to repeat on your calendarIn the Calendar slot, you can color code your event based on the type of event it is. Here’s how:Open the Calendar app on your deviceTap CalendarsTap the circle with an “i” next to the category you want to color codeSelect one of the seven colors

Upon tapping a particular date, events will now appear in various colors. Implementing color-coded calendars enables you to identify the source of shared events, whether from third-party calendars like Google or shared calendars labeled “Family.” Additionally, if you have US Holidays enabled on your device, this feature allows you to distinguish between standard holidays and those you’ve created personally.

If you wish to invite people, click Invitees and add the email addresses of the people you wish to send the event to. Press Done once you’ve entered all the email addresses

Set an alert for the event if you wish to be reminded by clicking the Alert slot and choosing a time that you wish to be alertedSelect the Show As slot if you want your phone to show you being either Busy or Free The Add attachment slot allows you to add any files (Word docs, PDF files, pictures, etc.) that you want to be included with the eventUse the URL slot if you want to link out to a specific website and type any notes you have in the Notes section

Once you’ve added all the details you want, select Add in the top right-hand corner. You will then see the event on the date you selected. If you ever want to change any details of the event, just click on the event and then click Edit in the top right-hand corner

How to add an event to your Android calendar

The Android smartphone offers pretty similar features within its calendar app to the iPhone. Here’s how to make an event and what features you can use.

Open your Samsung Calendar appGo to the date of your event and click on itClick the + icon and select Event to begin making your eventGive the event a Title in the first slotSet the start and end time for your event by clicking on the times and sliding up and down to the time you wantAdd the location for your event in the Location slotSet an alert for the event if you wish to be reminded by clicking the Alert slot and choosing a time that you wish to be alertedIf you want your event to repeat (i.e. if it’s an appointment that you know you will have multiple times), you can select Repeat and set the event for how often you want it to repeat on your calendarIf you wish to invite people, click Invitees and add the email addresses of the people you wish to send the event toSelect a Color for your event if you wish using the button pointed out below

Add any notes you have for the event in the Notes section

Click Save when you’re done

What other ways can I set reminders on my iPhone?

Using your iPhone’s default calendar app is not the only way to set reminders for yourself. iPhone users can also use the Reminder app, Notes app, or Siri to assist them.

How to use the iPhone Reminder app

Open the Reminder appClick + New Reminder in the bottom left cornerEnter the Title of your reminder and any Notes you have for itClick on Details to add a Date, Time, Location, image, URL, and moreClick Add once all the information is in

How to make a list in the iPhone Notes app

Open your Notes appClick the pencil icon in the bottom right cornerType the title of your list and press return in the bottom right cornerClick the icon with the bullets and two horizontal lines to make a bullet list

Type out everything you need in your list and keep pressing return to make a new bulletTo check off an item on your list, click the circle next to the item you’ve completedPress Done when you’re done with the list

How to set a reminder with Siri

Open your Settings appClick Siri & SearchMake sure Listen for “Hey Siri” is toggled onOnce Siri is on, hold your iPhone and say “Hey Siri.” The Siri icon will pop up on your screen to indicate it is listening. You can then say “Set a reminder for ___.”

What other ways can I set reminders on my Android?

Like the iPhone, Android also has other ways for you to set reminders for yourself by using Google Keep or Google Assistant.

How to use Google Keep

Download Google Keep from the Google Play Store Once downloaded, open the app and log into your Google accountClick the + icon in the bottom right corner to start making a reminderGive the reminder a Title and type out any notes in the Note section

Click the + icon in the bottom left to add pictures, drawings, and voice recordings, or to make the reminder into a list with checkboxesClick the paint palette icon to give the reminder a specific colorThe 3 vertical dots in the bottom right corner for more options such as sending the reminder to someone, giving it labels, and moreClick the bell icon in the top right to set an alert for your reminderOnce you’re done, you can click the arrow in the top left corner and your reminder will appear on the main screen

How to use Google Assistant

On your Android, touch and hold the Home button or say “Hey Google.” If the Google Assistant is off, you’ll be asked to turn it onAsk your Google Assistant to set reminders for you and tell it where to save the reminder on your phone

