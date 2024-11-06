My iPhone says I have 14 viruses. What should I do next?

Although iPhones have robust security features, they are not entirely immune to threats. While they are generally safer from viruses and malware than Android devices, no device is completely invulnerable.

This point was reinforced by a strange experience that caught our attention when “Pam” of Mesa, Arizona, wrote to us, “My iPhone says I have 14 viruses. What program can I [install] to help with my phone? How can I [make] my phone safe?”

Well, Pam, we’re more than happy to explore why you are getting strange messages on your iPhone suggesting that there were 14 viruses on it. There are various reasons why you could be seeing these types of messages, and there are workarounds to make your phone safe again.

Why am I getting virus or malware alerts?

The iPhone is less vulnerable to viruses and malware due to its closed-code design. This means that Apple doesn’t share all of its code information, which makes it harder for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities to take over a user’s apps or iPhone. It’s important to note that Apple will never send you an alert via pop-up, text or email that you have a virus on your device.

Watch out for these fake virus alerts on your iPhone

Below are several reasons why you could get notifications on your iPhone about viruses, which you may or may not actually have.

1) Pop-up ads: You may not actually have any viruses or malware on your iPhone. Instead, it can be an ad that pops up from your mobile browser stating that you have viruses or malware on your iPhone. These can scam you in a couple of ways:

It causes you to click on the ad, which can cause you to download viruses or malware.It sends you to another website that asks you for private information, such as payment, so you can pay to get rid of the virus or malware.

2) Fake apps: Some scammers have fake apps that display fake alerts about viruses or malware to scare people to download their apps or purchase their services to get rid of these fake problems.

3) Phishing scams: This alert about viruses can be a scam email or text message claiming you have viruses or malware that need to be eradicated from your device. Do not click on any links or call any numbers as it will likely transfer you to the actual scammer, who will likely hard sell you to buy their services, part with private and financial information or give them access to your iPhone.

How do I protect my iPhone?

Even though it is more difficult to penetrate the iPhone, it doesn’t mean it is impossible. In fact, some hackers watch for particular vulnerabilities in iOS to launch their attacks. If you see such warnings, it’s best to ignore them and avoid clicking on any links or downloading any suggested software. Below are several key steps you can take to secure your iPhone.

1) Keep your iPhone up to date: Occasionally, Apple releases new iOS updates to address known vulnerabilities. When possible, it is best to update the iOS so that your iPhone is safe from known vulnerabilities.

2) Install and run strong antivirus software: An antivirus software actively running on all of your devices can help keep them all safe, including your iPhone. With iPhones, strong antivirus software will prevent you from clicking on any malicious links that may then install malware onto your devices, which can potentially extract personal information from your device. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. These can be phishing attempts designed to steal your personal information.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

3) Download apps only from the App Store: Stick to downloading apps from the official Apple App Store. Apps on the App Store are vetted by Apple for security, reducing the risk of downloading malicious software.

4) Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): Adding an extra layer of security to your Apple ID can help protect your personal information. With 2FA, even if someone gets your password, they won’t be able to access your account without the second factor.

5) Use strong passwords: Ensure that your passwords are strong and unique for different accounts. Consider using a password manager to keep track of them.

6) Monitor app permissions: Regularly check the permissions granted to your apps and revoke any that seem unnecessary. This can help prevent apps from accessing more information than they need.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While most iPhone users rest easy knowing that the iOS keeps most common viruses and malware at bay, they are still susceptible to scammers trying to work around the closed code and scaring people into making bad choices that endanger their phones and data. Because Apple never sends out alerts about viruses or malware on your iPhone, it should be the first clue of a scam. Even if it looks official, iPhone users do not get alerts from Apple about viruses or malware. If you do install a good antivirus program, that will be the only program notifying you that there is anything amiss with your iPhone. Understanding these scams can go a long way in keeping you calm and your phone safe.

Have you ever received what looks like an official alert from Apple notifying you about viruses on your iPhone? Have you received pop-ups and other alerts trying to get you to buy services or forward you to random websites? What steps did you take to figure out if it was legitimate or not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

