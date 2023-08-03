Meet the hamster ball robot that can fly and crawl

Our world is filled with many incredible inventions and feats of engineering. But, occasionally, something comes along that genuinely revolutionizes our perspective on what technology can do.

Today, we’re focusing on the latest sensation in robotics – the Hybrid Mobility Robot (HMR) from Revolute Robotics. It’s a flying, crawling, autonomous robot that resembles a hamster ball.

It sounds unbelievable, but this little sphere of technological wonder is already turning heads in the industry.

The concept – a rolling, flying marvel

At first glance, the HMR looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie. Picture a spherical cage that can move on its own omnidirectional path, effortlessly rolling across the ground. But that’s not all.

When it encounters an obstacle or a steep incline, it takes flight, literally soaring over the impediment. How does it achieve this? Two gyroscopic gimbal rings inside the cage allow the robot to maintain balance and navigate in any direction.

The wow factor – The HMR robot rolls and flies

What makes this robot remarkable is its dual-function exoskeleton. While it serves as a protective shield, absorbing shocks and vibrations when rolling on uneven terrains or landing after a flight, it also houses propellers for aerial navigation.

That’s right. When the going gets tough, the HMR gets flying. The only caveat is – the flight mode is more power-consuming, draining the battery five times faster than the rolling mode. However, for a robot that rolls and flies, that’s a small price to pay.

Credit: Revolute Robotics

Practical applications – beyond sci-fi

However, the HMR isn’t just a novelty. Revolute Robotics, founded by two University of Arizona graduates, has grand plans for this multi-modal marvel.

The HMR’s unique capabilities make it ideal for applications where traditional robots struggle. Imagine the HMR, equipped with a customizable camera or sensor payload, crawling inside pipelines for inspections or rolling and flying through old mineshafts to assess structural integrity.

The HMR’s versatility doesn’t stop there. With its flying capabilities, it’s equally suited for military surveillance operations, providing multiple perspectives on the field. It could even be used for search and rescue missions in challenging terrains.

The bottom line? This little hamster ball robot is geared up to make significant contributions to a variety of sectors, making operations safer and more efficient.

Credit: Revolute Robotics

Funding and future – rolling and flying to success

To realize their vision and bring the HMR to the commercial market, Revolute Robotics initiated a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, successfully raising around US$115,000.

It’s clear that people believe in the potential of this unique innovation and are excited to see it in action.

Credit: Revolute Robotics

As for the future? With this enthusiasm and support, the sky’s the limit for Revolute Robotics and their hybrid mobility hamster ball robot. It’s an exciting time for the world of robotics, and we can’t wait to see where this rolling, flying marvel will lead us.

Kurt’s key takeaways

There you have it – a tiny glimpse into a future where robotic hamster balls roll and fly to do everything from inspecting pipelines to aiding in rescue missions. A time when our cute pet hamster might look at its play ball with a tinge of envy, don’t you think?

This is undoubtedly an exciting development. But it does bring up some fascinating questions. With innovations like these, we’re not only challenging the limits of technology but also redefining the boundaries of what we thought was possible. It makes one wonder: What could be next if a robot can mimic a hamster today and revolutionize multiple industries?

Could we be on the brink of a new era where even the most mundane everyday items inspire the next big thing in tech? What do you think? How do you see this kind of technological advancement influencing your daily life? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

