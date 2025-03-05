Luxury glass trailer unfolds into a spacious home in just 15 minutes

Forget what you think you know about RVs.

This is the Expandable Touchdown, a revolutionary mobile living space from a Dutch company that’s redefining travel. It designed the Touchdown to feel like a panoramic designer mobile home.

With its patented retractable chassis that lowers it to the ground and an electric expansion system, the Touchdown promises an off-grid living experience that’s far from roughing it.

What makes the Touchdown different? It’s all about space

The key to the Touchdown’s appeal lies in its transformative design. Expandable’s philosophy is to create “a space that can turn into a trailer, instead of a trailer that can turn into a space,” emphasizing spaciousness and a seamless connection between travel and relaxation. The Touchdown achieves this with a patented external retractable wheel system, eliminating awkward steps and providing a natural, accessible entrance.

Using a lockable slide-out control panel, you can hydraulically lift the trailer, retract the wheels to the back via a set of rails and lower the unit to ground level. This innovative system gives you the look and ground-level entry of a permanent building without sacrificing any interior space to wheel wells. And if you need even more room, the Touchdown utilizes an electric expansion system to further increase the floor plan. With these features, the Touchdown strikes a balance between optimal use of interior space and a friendly, inviting entrance close to ground level.

What can you expect inside?

The Expandable Mansion offers highly customizable floor plans, with layouts beyond a single open space to include multiroom designs. The intention is for the inside to be a blank canvas, ready to be transformed into your dream mobile home. You can expect full utilities, including comprehensive water, sewage and power solutions for comfortable, off-grid living, alongside high-end appliances to help with cooking, cleaning and relaxation. Entertainment is at your fingertips with full multimedia systems, and you can set the perfect mood with ambient LED lighting.

Buyers can choose to line each lengthy sidewall with floor-to-ceiling automotive-grade glass, with or without optional electric sliding doors to open the space up whenever desired. With these options, the Expandable Mansion aims to have occupants forget they’re in a trailer and not a luxury apartment.

The birth of Expandable

Expandable started in 2016, initially focusing on event trailers, the kind you see at motorsport races or trade shows. They carved out a niche by offering a middle ground between basic, mass-produced trailers and expensive, fully customized builds. They soon realized the potential for something more, especially as demand grew for livable mobile spaces. That’s how the Expandable Touchdown concept was born.

How much will all of this cost you?

OK, let’s get down to brass tacks. The Expandable Touchdown isn’t cheap. A very basic, empty 38-foot Touchdown business trailer (with solid sidewalls, no power, lighting or climate control) starts at $346,000. Adding full-length glass, air conditioning, diesel heating and basic LED lighting can easily push the price over $500,000. And we can only imagine how much a fully decked-out Expandable Touchdown with a smart home floor plan and premium finishes would cost. And that’s before you even consider the larger 53-foot model. To give you an idea of the various models:

Touchdown Basic: Starting at approximately $275,000, this model includes automatic leveling, a retractable axle bogie and a low step-in height

Starting at approximately $275,000, this model includes automatic leveling, a retractable axle bogie and a low step-in height Touchdown Advanced: From around $355,000, you get premium glass, cool white LED lines, air conditioning and a doorstep

From around $355,000, you get premium glass, cool white LED lines, air conditioning and a doorstep Touchdown Premium: At roughly $425,000, this top-tier model features a roof terrace with stairs, powerful air conditioning, exterior RGB LED strips and premium color options

Is it worth it?

That’s the million-dollar question. The Expandable Touchdown is clearly aimed at a very specific, high-end market. Individuals or companies seeking a unique, customizable and attention-grabbing mobile space for events, luxury travel or specialized applications may find the Touchdown’s innovative features justify the investment. Ultimately, it comes down to whether the Touchdown is worth its premium for the innovative retractable system, expansive glass walls with panoramic views and customizable options.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Expandable Touchdown is pretty cool, no doubt about it. While the price tag puts it out of reach for most of us, it showcases what’s possible when innovative design meets a desire for comfort and space. Whether it’s used for events, mobile medical care or travel, the Touchdown is sure to turn heads and spark conversations wherever it goes. It will be interesting to see how the market responds.

Would you trade your current home for an Expandable Touchdown, price aside? And more importantly, where would you park it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

