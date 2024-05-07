Luxurious bubble submarine set to take passengers into depths of the sea

Imagine swapping the sundeck for the sea bed, exchanging the horizon for the deep blue mystery of the ocean. This is no longer a fantasy for the wealthy wanderlust-stricken traveler. Triton Submarines has redefined luxury travel by delivering its first Triton 660/9 AVA to Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours.

A panoramic underwater theater

The Triton 660/9 AVA is not your typical submarine. Its stretched bubble shape, an innovation of Triton’s Advanced Versatile Acrylics (AVA), offers a panoramic view that rivals any IMAX theater.

From cocktails to casinos beneath the sea

The interior of the Triton 660/9 AVA is a chameleon, transforming from a cocktail bar to a casino at the whim of its passengers. Leather finishes and mood lighting set the stage for an underwater escapade, whether it’s a high-roller’s club or a spa clinic. It’s an “experience” sub against the backdrop of the ocean’s wonders.

The Triton 660/9 AVA unlocks the ocean’s wonders

The Triton 660/9 AVA features a maximum depth capability of 656 feet, providing access to the ocean’s mesmerizing landscapes. A single pilot operates it and can comfortably accommodate eight adults or a combination of six adults and four children, making it an inclusive experience for families and groups.

The Triton’s graceful journey underwater

The Triton moves gracefully through the water at a speed of 3 knots and has an impressive endurance of 12 hours, ensuring ample time for exploration. The hatch diameter measures 23.6 inches, providing passengers a safe and comfortable entry and exit.

The dimensions of the Triton 660/9 AVA

In terms of dimensions, the Triton 660/9 AVA measures 9.02 feet in length, 14.8 feet in width and 7.55 feet in height. It weighs 24,250 pounds, with dynamic passenger compensation ballast and variable ballast weighing 550 pounds each. The pressure hull’s internal volume is a spacious 6,300 liters, allowing for a luxurious and airy interior.

The Triton’s advanced systems

The systems onboard are state-of-the-art, featuring a 24 V dual supply with an emergency backup. The main battery capacity is 57 kWh, powering four main thrusters and four maneuvering thrusters, each rated at 5.5 kW. Control is a breeze with options like a joystick, touchscreen and manual override.

The Triton’s lighting and life support

Illumination is provided by more than eight external lights, each with a luminosity of 20,000 lumens. Lastly, the life support system ensures safety with an oxygen supply and a CO2 scrubber, maintaining a comfortable environment for all on board.

The Triton 660/9 AVA is poised to make its debut

The Triton 660/9 AVA has found its home aboard the Scenic Eclipse II. It promises an unparalleled experience, allowing guests to dive into luxury literally. Now in Australian waters, the Scenic Eclipse II will be the stage for this submersible’s debut, offering a unique perspective on the Great Barrier Reef and beyond.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Triton 660/9 AVA marks a significant milestone in luxury travel. It’s not just a mode of transportation; it’s a destination in itself. As we look to the future, the lines between journey and destination blur, creating experiences as deep and vast as the oceans they explore. The Triton 660/9 AVA is not just a step but a giant leap into the next great adventure in high-end tourism.

