Let’s take your Windows PC’s security to the next level with these simple steps

Are you tired of the same old Win+L routine to lock your Windows PC?

There are some alternative security features you might not know about. From face recognition to dynamic lock, we’ve got a few other options to explore.

So, let’s dive in and discover how to lock down your Windows PC.

The basics: Accessing your lock options

First things first, let’s get to where the magic happens:

Click the Windows icon in the bottom left corner

Next, tap Settings, which looks like a gear icon

In the Settings window, look for “Accounts” and click on it

Now, find and click on Sign-in options

Here, you can find a list of standard options to lock your computer. You can set up Face Recognition and Fingerprinting (with compatible devices), PINs, Security Keys and Passwords. You can set up, change or remove any of these options.

Password: The classic choice

Don’t forget the good old password:

Under “Password,” click “Add” if you haven’t set one up yetCreate a strong password and confirm itYou can also change or remove your password here, if needed

PIN: Quick and easy

Want something simpler than a password? Try a PIN:

Under “PIN,” click “Add”Create a PIN that’s easy for you to remember but hard for others to guessConfirm your PIN, and you’re all set

Face recognition: Let your face be your password

If your device supports Windows Hello face recognition, here’s how to set it up:

Under “Face Recognition,” click “Set up”Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your faceLook directly at the camera and stay still while it does its thingOnce done, you can use your face to unlock your PC. How cool is that?

Fingerprint: Unlock with a touch

Got a fingerprint reader? Let’s put it to use:

Under “Fingerprint Recognition,” click “Set up”Choose which finger you want to usePlace your finger on the reader and lift it when promptedRepeat this process until your fingerprint is fully scanned

Security Key: For the extra cautious

If you have a security key, here’s how to set it up:

Under “Security Key,” click “Manage”Follow the prompts to set up your security keyInsert the key when prompted and follow any additional instructions

The Dynamic Lock: Your phone becomes your key

Now, here’s a neat trick — using your phone to lock your PC automatically.

Scroll down to “Dynamic Lock” in the Sign-in options

Make sure your phone is connected to your PC via Bluetooth. If not, let’s do that:

Click “Bluetooth & other devices” in the left sidebar.

Click “Add Bluetooth or other device”

Choose “Bluetooth”

Then select your phone

Verify the PIN on both devices

Now, tap “Pair” on your phone and “Connect” on your PC

Go back to the Sign-in options by clicking the arrow pointing left in the upper left of the screen

Under “Dynamic Lock,” check the box that says, “Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you’re away.”

Now, your PC will lock itself when you walk away with your phone. How’s that for convenience?

Kurt’s key takeaways

There you have it, folks. A smorgasbord of options to keep your Windows PC locked up tighter than Fort Knox. Whether you’re all about that face recognition life, prefer the classic password or want your phone to do the work for you, Windows has got you covered. Remember, the best security is the one you’ll actually use, so pick the method that works best for you.

Have you ever experienced a security breach, and how did it change your approach to digital security? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

