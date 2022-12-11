Laptop screen too small? Top portable monitors make everything bigger

With most jobs, classes, and even family events being online, it’s almost a necessity to have the best, high-functioning equipment. I know you’re thinking, “I already have a laptop. What more could I need?”

Well, one thing you’ll want to have is a portable monitor. Whether you’re working remotely, traveling the globe, having a large family reunion over Zoom, or playing online games, a portable monitor will upgrade your simple laptop setup with just a couple of cables. Portable monitors are great for many reasons, and my favorite is the ability to take them with you no matter where you go.

When purchasing your portable monitor, think about the features that matter the most to you.

Does the size of the screen matter most?Or is it how the portable monitor is propped up and displayed?Or maybe you’re looking for something with an easy setup?

Figuring out your requirements for the perfect monitor will make the decision process smoother and ensure you get the portable monitor that best suits your needs.

To assist with your decision-making, I have put together our list of the top portable monitors to fit your lifestyle.

Best Portable Monitor for On-the-Go

ZSCMALLS – Portable Monitor 15.6 Inch

Take your work or classroom with you no matter where you go with this high-functioning small portable monitor. 13.3 inches is the smallest size offered for portable monitors. These monitors may have a small screen, and they sure have a lot to offer and make using your laptop to get work done easily if you’re in a coffee shop or waiting for your next flight at the airport.

Pros

Low price and still has great picture and resolutionVery light – less than a pound and a halfWorks best in mirror and split-screen modeFirst perfectly in a standard-sized backpackComes with a screen protector, USB C and HDMI cordsHas a USB port, which most portable monitors do notSpeakers are clear and loudExtremely easy to set up and adjust the settings

Cons

The screen protector is tricky to put on. You are better off getting a replacement than the one it comes withThe case it comes with could be sturdier and it holds up well

Top Feature: At this price, it gets the job done.Screen Size: 15.6 InchesResolution: FHD 1080pAspect Ratio:16:9Connection:USB C, mini HDMI, and USB portCharge: USB cord to charge, can charge with the laptop powerPositioned: Uses built-in case to prop the screen up

Get monitor here

Best Portable Monitor for a Low Price

Newsoul – Portable Monitor for Laptop 15.6 Inches

Of course, you want to increase productivity with a portable monitor, but you also don’t want to break the bank. This portable monitor will not only help you get the job done, but it’ll also help you keep a few extra bucks in your pocket.

Pros

Blue Light Filter and Flicker Free ScreenBuilt-in dual stereo speakersBright and vivid display screenEye Care technology to keep eyes from getting tiredThe smart cover is durable and made from leather with a soft lining to protect the screenComes with mini HDMI, USB-C, USB-C to USB-A adapter, and wall chargerHas three working modes: Duplicate Mode, Extend Mode, and Phone-Computer ModeCan be shifted from landscape to portrait modeThe monitor can draw power from the laptop so it does not need to be plugged into a wall plugAmazon Firestick works great for streaming

Cons

Does not have the highest resolution if using the monitor for gamingThe speakers work well but are not very loud

Top Feature: This screen is portable but can be mounted if you’d likeScreen Size: 15.6 inchesResolution: 1920 x 1080 PixelsAspect Ratio: 16:9Connection: 2 USB-C, mini HDMI, OTG Port, 3.5mm audioWeight: 2 poundsCharge: Single Type-C Connect to Signal & PowerView Angle: 178?

Get monitor here

Best Large Portable Monitor for the Home Office

ARZOPA – Portable Monitor for Laptop – 17.3 Inches

Working from home is the way of the future for many. Most of us, are used to working on our laptops, but as we set up our home office, it’s beneficial to create a space that promotes productivity. One way to increase productivity is by adding a portable monitor to your workspace. These monitors are slim but will help turn the old junk room into the perfect at-home office.

Pros

Large screen for an exceptional priceThe wide display is very clearWorks seamlessly with a laptop, gaming console, or phoneAuto rotates from landscape to portraitCan be powered by pass-through charging when connected to your laptopFits perfectly on a work deskHas built-in speakers with panoramic sound3-in-1 display mode: duplicate mode, extend mode, second screen modeComes with a magnetic smart case that can be folded into a standA very lightweight and slim portable monitorHigh definition with True Color

Cons

Because this monitor is so large, it probably won’t fit inside a regular-sized backpack or laptop bag

Top Feature: Comes with numerous cords and adapters to ensure the monitor works with both PCs and Macs and any port you could possibly need.Screen Size: 17.3 InchesResolution: 1920 x 1080pAspect Ratio: 16:9Connection: 2 USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, and mini HDMIWeight: 1.7 poundsCharge: USB-C cord connected to outlet or computerPositioned: Monitor cover converts to stand

Get monitor here

Best Touchscreen Portable Monitor

ASUS ZenScreen – Portable Monitor for Laptop 15.6

Have you ever wished your laptop could become a touchscreen? Well if you use the ASUS Portable Monitor, you can do just that. Plug your laptop into this monitor and begin seamlessly working between both devices.

Pros

Has Eye-Care and Blue Light filter to protect your eyesBuilt-In Speakers give off a powerful soundVery thin and light-weightComes with a foldable smart Cover and smart pen holeAllow landscape and portrait orientations with easy autorotationCase doubles as a standWork perfectly with smartphones and camerasWith its own battery, the monitor doesn’t drain the power of the connected deviceGreat portable monitor to take with you while traveling

Cons

The stand can be tricky to get set up properlyWorks better with Windows/Android products than Apple

Top Feature: This portable monitor is a touchscreenScreen Size: 15.6 inchesResolution: 1920 x 1080 PixelsAspect Ratio: 16:9Connection: Mini HDMI, USB Type-C, and USB Type-AWeight: 2 poundsCharge: Built-in battery with 4-hour lifePositioned: Viewing Angle (CR?10) is 178?/ 178?

Get monitor here

Best Budget Touchscreen Portable Monitor

ViewSonic – Portable Monitor for Laptop 15.6 Inch

Having a touchscreen portable monitor can seriously step your productivity game up, but it’s safe to say you probably don’t want to spend a ton of money. The View Sonic Portable Monitor is a great alternative for some of the pricier touchscreen monitors.

Pros

Has an Anti-Glare CoatingBlue Light Filter and a Flicker-Free screenTouchscreen with built-in speakerBuilt-in stand for orientation in portrait and landscapeThe portable monitor has a stand cover and screen protectorScratch-resistant touchscreenComes with a USB-A to USB-C cable (for powering the monitor), a USB-C to USB-C cable for power to the wall adapter or single-point connection to a laptop, and a mini-HDMI to full-HDMI cableBright and colorful screen displayThe monitor is very thin and lightweight. Fits perfectly in a backpack or tote

Cons

ViewSonic’s Touch software is required for macOS. You can download this from View Sonic’s websiteTouch software will work with Mac computers but not iPads or iPhonesAlthough the screen is bright and clear, some of the displayed colors are not fully accurate. Meaning some blues may look more purple than true blue

Top Feature: A connected laptop can power the monitor or the monitor can power a laptop via USB-C power bank or AC adapter and outletScreen Size: 15.6 inchesResolution: 1920 x 1080 PixelsAspect Ratio: 16:9Connection: Two USB-C, Mini HDMI, and 3.5mm headphone jackWeight: 2.1 poundsCharge: 2-way powered USB-CViewing Angle: 178? (H) / 178? (V)Position: Built-in stand, can be propped up with case as well

Get monitor here

