Jet suit racers dot skies as real-life Iron Man takes flight

Dubai, a city known for its architectural wonders and cutting-edge innovation, recently played host to an extraordinary event that could have been plucked from the pages of a sci-fi novel or a comic book.

Picture this: Jet-suited racers, like real-life Iron Man figures, zooming through the desert cityscape, their powerful engines propelling them forward.

That was the amazing scene as the world’s first jet suit race unfolded against the backdrop of Dubai’s towering skyscrapers.

Dubai’s first ever jet suit race

On a sunny day, against the backdrop of Dubai’s towering skyline, pilots lined up on a runway, not for a traditional takeoff but to ascend into the sky as the aircraft themselves. The ear-splitting roar of seven jet engines marked the beginning of a race unlike any other. This event was not just about speed; it was a demonstration of human ambition and technological skill, blurring the lines between reality and the world of superheroes.

Iron Man comes to life

The imagery of racers, equipped with jet suits, zooming past the skyscrapers of Dubai Marina, might remind many of Tony Stark suiting up as Iron Man. Richard Browning, the mastermind behind Gravity Industries and the jet suit race, likened the experience to the dream of flying straight out of comic books. But here, CGI is replaced with real, gravity-defying technology, offering the closest experience to superhero flight achievable today.

The technology and speed of the jet suits

The jet suits, boasting 1,500 horsepower – more power than most luxury sports cars – use the same kind of fuel that powers the giants of the skies like the Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

This race was not just a demonstration of sheer power but also a testament to the safety and maneuverability of these futuristic suits. Competitors took off, navigated obstacles and even recovered gracefully from midair bumps, all while flying at speeds of up to 80 mph.

Jet suit racer crashed into the water

During the race, there was a dramatic moment when Emirati pilot Ahmed al-Shehhi crashed into the water during his heat, entering feet-first but promptly resurfacing to give a thumbs-up to the rescuers.

You can see him in the photo below being pulled from the water and carried away on a boat. The announcer noted that al-Shehhi had received only 12 days of training before the race.

Jet suit jitters lead to triumph in the skies

Pilot Issa Kalfon, who ultimately won the race and triumphantly raised a golden jet turbine, admitted to feeling nervous before each flight. However, he said that the jet suit was both safe and easy to handle.

“Everything’s hot, it’s running, the engines are screaming at you … and then the flag drops, and it’s just – you absolutely go for it.”

Could the jet race become an annual event?

The event showcased not just skilled pilots like Issa Kalfopn but also Dubai’s commitment to hosting unique global events. Gravity Industries and the Dubai Sports Council envision this event as the start of an exciting new chapter in aerial sports, one that could pave the way for it to become an annual event and lead to more widespread adoption and innovation in jet suit technology.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Dubai recently hosted the world’s first jet suit race, where real-life Iron Man figures zoomed through the skies against the backdrop of towering skyscrapers. These jet-suited racers defied gravity, showcasing human ambition and technological skills. The event blurred the lines between reality and the world of superheroes and signaled that this could become an annual event in the future.

