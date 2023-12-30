It’s not just for cops anymore — How this tiny body cam lets anyone record everything

Body cameras are usually associated with law enforcement, but what if you could have one for yourself?

Imagine being able to capture everything that happens around you and send a distress signal to your family or friends if you need help.

That’s what PhoneCam, a tiny, affordable and smart AI-powered device, can do for you.

How does the body-worn safety camera work

PhoneCam is designed to help people feel safer in a world where personal safety fears are at a three-decade high in the U.S., according to a 2023 Gallup poll. It is smaller than a classic BIC lighter and weighs only 20 grams.

It comes with a magnet mount, which allows you to attach it to your clothes, backpack or bike. If needed, a jacket clip can be purchased as an extra accessory, which is intended for professional use.

PhoneCam connects to your smartphone and uses its microphone, CPU and connectivity (Wi-Fi, 4G/5G). It has an app that allows you to activate recording with a short press and instantly alert emergency contacts with a long press — providing additional security in critical situations.

You can also set up a pre-selected emergency contact who will receive an alarm call with your location and video feed.

The AI-powered body camera does more than just capture videos

PhoneCam uses the phone’s powerful CUP and, therefore, is able to run advanced AI. PhoneCam plans to incorporate other AI in the future to recognize faces, objects and scenes, and provide useful information and suggestions.

For example, PhoneCam will be able to detect if you are in a crowded or dangerous area and alert you to take precautions. PhoneCam will also be able to identify landmarks, artworks or products and give you relevant information or recommendations.

Where do the device’s recordings get stored?

PhoneCam has a free subscription plan that includes loop recording stored locally on your phone, and 20 minutes of alarms per month. You can also upgrade to a premium plan that offers cloud storage and more features.

How the tiny body camera is more than just a safety device

PhoneCam is not just a personal safety device. It can also be used for various purposes, such as recording your adventures, documenting your work or monitoring your children or elders. PhoneCam has a control room app that allows you to see the location and status of other PhoneCam users in your group. You can also answer and forward alarms from other users.

Is your data secure with the body camera?

PhoneCam says it adheres to the strictest data security and claims that it cannot access your stored videos and that your data will be stored locally on U.S. servers. As for privacy, the company says on its website that PhoneCam does not record without your activation.

The company behind the high-tech body cam device

PhoneCam was developed by SLIMDESIGN, a product design and development company. Its CEO and design director, Wouter Konings, says:

“Consumers and businesses have had limited access to a wearable camera that could help keep them safe — until now. We aimed to transform the way people perceive and utilize body cameras by introducing a compact, non-threatening alternative to the traditional model. PhoneCam’s sleek, lightweight design houses a powerful, AI-driven body camera, and the wide range of features keep users connected to resources that can help on short notice.”

PhoneCam is expected to start production in 2024 and will be available for $69 on the company’s website.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Owning a body camera is no longer just for law enforcement. The PhoneCam body camera offers a simple, smart and secure way to record everything that matters to you. With the tiny device, you can feel more confident, prepared and protected in any situation.

