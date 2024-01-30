It may look like an eagle, but it’s actually a stealthy bird drone for covert missions

Imagine you are walking down the street, and looking up only to see a majestic eagle soaring in the sky. You admire its beauty and grace, although what if you are actually looking at a spy in disguise? That’s right, the eagle you see may not actually be a real bird after all, but a stealthy bird drone that can perform covert missions for the military.

What is this bird drone?

This is the Evolution Eagle, a cutting-edge drone technology that mimics the appearance and behavior of an eagle but has advanced features such as a high-resolution camera, a GPS tracker, and a silent propulsion system.

The Evolution Eagle is designed to blend in with the natural environment and avoid detection by enemy radar. It can fly for hours and transmit real-time data to a remote operator. The Evolution Eagle is the ultimate spy in the sky.

How is the eagle drone inspired by nature?

The Evolution Eagle mimics the shape, silhouette, and flight patterns of live birds of prey. This gives it a more covert footprint than other current UAS platforms. By using thermal winds to loiter and circle, the Evolution Eagle can extend its flight duration and save energy.

The Evolution Eagle can also fly in silent mode, by turning off its engines and gliding on thermal winds. This makes it even more stealthy and undetectable for specialized drone radars and acoustic drone detection units. The Evolution Eagle has a low risk of being spotted by the enemy and can provide overwatch and situational awareness for the friendly forces.

The eagle drone by the numbers

The Evolution Eagle is produced in the Netherlands. It has a takeoff weight of 5.84 pounds, a wingspan of 6.56 feet, and a length of 2.95 feet. It can fly at a cruise speed of 37.28 mph and has a comms range of 6.21 miles for digital and 12.43 miles for analog. It can fly for 60-plus minutes, and longer with thermal winds. It can carry different payload options, such as C-UAS and ISR cameras.

What can the eagle drone do?

The Evolution Eagle is a payload-agnostic platform. This means that it can serve as a base for additional end-user payloads, depending on the mission and the needs. The Evolution Eagle can carry different payloads, such as a daytime camera, thermal camera, C-UAS kinetic interception, and 3D mapping.

These payloads can provide different capabilities, such as ISR, border protection, public safety, wildlife control, and poacher protection. The Evolution Eagle can also perform C-UAS interception, by using a kinetic device to disable or destroy hostile drones.

The eagle drone is portable and easy to use

The Evolution Eagle is a portable platform. It comes in a TSA-approved carry case and can be assembled in three minutes. This makes it easy to travel with the Eagle and deploy it within minutes. The Evolution Eagle has a simple launch and recovery method. It can be hand-launched and belly-landed, without the need for a runway or a parachute.

Who is behind the bird drone?

The Evolution Eagle is developed by Guard From Above, the first company in the world to train live eagles to intercept hostile drones. Guard From Above has over 30 years of experience in training birds of prey and in-depth knowledge of drone threats.

Their mission is to secure the sky with the power of nature. To develop the Evolution Eagle, Guard From Above has joined forces and expanded its team. The team has 40 years of military experience, 40 years of RC model experience, 30 years of bird of prey experience, and 10 years of C-UAS experience. The team has used their expertise to create this new and innovative UAS platform that is inspired by nature and based on military needs.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The next time you see an eagle soaring in the sky, you might want to take a closer look. It could be a real bird, or it could be a spy in disguise. The Evolution Eagle is a revolutionary drone technology that combines the best of nature and engineering. It can perform covert missions for the military and provide valuable information for various purposes. The Evolution Eagle is not only an incredible innovation but also a tribute to the majestic creatures that inspired it.

