It is easier than ever to disable Location Sharing on your Android phone

Privacy is a growing concern, especially regarding location tracking. Google has taken steps to enhance your control over location sharing on your Android, making it simpler for you to manage who can see your whereabouts. Let’s dive into this new feature that Google is rolling out and how you can utilize it effectively. ( iPhone users, follow these tips )

The new Location Sharing toggle

Google has introduced a new “Google Location Sharing” toggle that is now integrated directly into the Android settings. This update eliminates the need to navigate through Google Maps to manage your Location Sharing preferences. The new feature is part of the latest updates to Google Play Services and is designed to simplify and enhance your control over location sharing.

What Location Sharing means

Before you toggle this off, let’s take a moment to understand why you might want it on and what happens when you turn it off.

Imagine this: You’re meeting a friend in a busy city, and instead of sending a dozen texts back and forth, they can simply see your real-time location on Google Maps. That’s the power of location sharing. It allows you to share your exact position with specific contacts, along with useful details like your device’s battery level or your estimated arrival time if you’re navigating.

But when location sharing is off, your movements stay private. No one can track where you are, and your personal information is better protected from potential misuse. Apps and services lose access to your location data, which not only boosts your privacy but can also save battery life by cutting down on background tracking.

So, before deciding, think about what fits your needs best: staying connected or staying private.

Supported devices and software

The feature is primarily available on Android smartphones, including popular models from brands such as the Google Pixel series (e.g., Pixel 6, Pixel 7), Samsung Galaxy series (e.g., Galaxy S21, Galaxy S23) and other manufacturers that run stock or near-stock Android versions. Certain Android tablets that support the latest versions of the operating system may also have access to this feature. The Location Sharing toggle is part of recent updates to the Android OS, specifically through Google Play Services. You should ensure your devices are running at least Android 12 or later to access this functionality effectively.

How to update the latest software on your device

Ready to upgrade? Here’s how to do it, but first back up your device data (just in case):

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Go to Settings

Click System

Tap Software updates

Then click System Update

If available, tap Download and install

Wait for the download to complete and your device to restart

How to disable Location Sharing on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Settings app on your phone

app on your phone Scroll down and click Location

Toggle off where it says Use Location so it turns gray. This will disable location sharing on your Android.

The benefits of enhanced location control

1) Improved privacy management

This new feature not only simplifies turning off location sharing but also enhances privacy management by providing transparency about who can track you. You can now feel more secure knowing you have control over your shared information, which is particularly beneficial in situations where privacy is paramount.

2) Easier communication with trusted contacts

Location sharing can be very useful for coordinating meetups, ensuring safety during travel or simply letting loved ones know you’ve arrived safely. Now, we have shown you how to disable location sharing, but here’s how you can share your real-time location with trusted contacts using Google Maps when Use Location is toggled on.

Launch the Google Maps app on your Android device

app on your Android device Tap your profile picture or initial in the top right corner

in the top right corner Then select Location sharing

Tap on Share location, or it might say New share

or it might say Decide how long you want to share your location (options range from 15 minutes to “Until you turn this off”)

(options range from 15 minutes to “Until you turn this off”) Choose the contacts you want to share your location with from the list. If they don’t appear, tap More to find them.

you want to share your location with from the list. If they don’t appear, tap to find them. If sharing with someone who doesn’t have a Google account, tap Copy to clipboard and paste the link into a text message or email.

into a text message or email. Tap Share to send your location

Remember that people you share your location with can always see:

Your name and photo

Your device’s recent location, even when you’re not using a Google service

Your device’s battery power and if it’s charging

Your arrival and departure time, if they add a Location Sharing notification

They may also see other info depending on how you’re sharing. Learn more about Location Sharing .

Kurt’s key takeaways

Google’s new “Google Location Sharing” toggle, now integrated into Android settings, simplifies and enhances your control over location sharing. With this feature, Google is striking a balance between convenience and robust privacy management, making it a welcome improvement for Android users.

