Is your VPN enough without antivirus protection?

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, many people like yourself are seeking effective ways to safeguard their online presence. That includes Keith from Lisbon, Iowa, who asked, “If I have a VPN, do I still need an antivirus app?”

The answer is a resounding yes. While a VPN (virtual private network) provides crucial privacy and security benefits, it doesn’t protect your device from malware, viruses or other cyber threats. Let’s get into why you need both and how they complement each other to provide comprehensive digital security.

Why you need both a VPN and antivirus

To achieve comprehensive online security, it’s crucial to understand the distinct yet complementary roles that VPNs and antivirus software play in protecting your digital life.

Virtual private network

A VPN is your first line of defense for online privacy and security. It works by:

1) Encrypting your internet connection: This makes it extremely difficult for hackers, ISPs or other third parties to intercept and read your data.

2) Masking your IP address: By hiding your real IP address, a VPN allows you to browse the internet anonymously, making it harder for websites and advertisers to track your online activities.

3) Bypassing geo-restrictions: VPNs can help you access content that might be blocked in your region, giving you more freedom online.

Antivirus software

While a VPN protects your online activities, antivirus software focuses on defending your device itself. Here’s what antivirus does:

1) Malware detection and removal: Antivirus software scans your device for viruses, trojans, spyware and other malicious software, then removes or quarantines these threats.

2) Real-time protection: Modern antivirus programs continuously monitor your system, preventing malware from infecting your device in the first place.

3) Phishing protection: Many antivirus solutions include features that block malicious websites and warn you about potential phishing attempts.

How VPNs and antivirus complement each other

VPNs and antivirus software serve different but complementary purposes in your digital security arsenal.

VPNs secure your internet connection: They focus on protecting your data as it travels across the internet, ensuring your online activities remain private. Using a VPN service can enhance your privacy by encrypting your internet traffic, making it harder for hackers and third parties to intercept your data, especially on public Wi-Fi. A VPN masks your IP address, helping to obscure your location and online activity. While VPNs don’t directly prevent phishing emails, they reduce the exposure of your browsing habits to trackers that may use this data maliciously. With a VPN, you can securely access your email accounts from anywhere, even in areas with restrictive internet policies. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Antivirus protects your device: It guards against threats that could compromise your device’s security, regardless of how they reach your system. Therefore, it’s important to have strong antivirus software actively running on your devices. Antivirus software helps protect your devices from malware, viruses and other security threats. Regularly update the software to ensure it can detect and remove the latest threats.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

By using both a VPN and strong antivirus software, you create a robust defense system that protects both your online activities and your device itself.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Remember, Keith and the rest of you: Cybersecurity is not about choosing between a VPN and antivirus; it’s about leveraging both to create a multi-layered defense against the ever-evolving landscape of online threats. Combining these two powerful tools allows you to enjoy a safer, more secure and more private online experience.

