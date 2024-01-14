Is your next flight scheduled on a 737 Max 9 aircraft?

Hundreds of flight cancellations continue days after both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines cope with the mandatory grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

A Max 9 was involved in a midair incident when the plug covering a section designed for a door failed, leaving a gaping hole and sucking out parts of the adjacent seats.

Chances are that if a future flight is showing a 737 Max 9 aircraft type, your flight will be canceled.

As of Friday morning, there were 1,600-plus flight cancellations, according to FlightAware, although some attributed to weather conditions.

Four ways to tell whether your flight is assigned the 737 Max 9 aircraft

Determining whether your upcoming flight is using a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft involves a few steps.

1) Check your booking details: Start by reviewing your flight confirmation or booking details. Airlines often list the aircraft type on your ticket or itinerary. Look for terms like “Boeing 737 Max 9” or “B737 Max 9”.

2) Visit the airline’s website or app: If the aircraft type isn’t specified in your booking details, visit the airline’s website. Search for your flight by entering the flight number or your booking reference. Many airlines provide detailed information about the aircraft, including the model.

3) Use flight-tracking websites: Websites like FlightAware or Flightradar24 can provide detailed information about specific flights, including the type of aircraft used. Enter your flight number on these platforms to see if your flight will be operated with a Boeing 737 Max 9. My new fave Flighty app alerts you when the aircraft type changes or a flight is going to be disrupted.

4) Check the day of the flight: Sometimes, airlines may change the aircraft type last minute due to operational needs. Check the information screens at the airport, or ask at the gate to confirm the aircraft type on the day of your flight.

A Boeing 737-900 is not the same as a 737 Max 9 aircraft. In person, a 737 Max can be identified visually by the forward-mounted engines ahead of the wing and the notches on the back edge design of the engines.

What to do when your flight on a 737 Max 9 is canceled

Both United and Alaska Airlines were affected by the FAA grounding and mandatory inspection of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft equipped with a fuselage plug where the frame was originally designed for a door in a spot that’s about 12 rows aft of the wing.

I was scheduled to fly from LAX to Newark on Alaska Airlines this past Friday when my flight was canceled about 36 hours ahead of departure. Alaska sent me to their app to confirm or change the automatically rebooked itinerary, but it failed when I logged in, saying that change could not be made online.

Alaska Airlines call center wait time eight hours, nine minutes

When I called Alaska Airlines, the recorded message said that wait times were eight hours, nine minutes on my recent trip. On another phone support line for the airline VIPs, of which I am not one, though I decided to dial in desperation, I was able to select an option to receive a callback, which did come a few hours later when I was able to speak with an Alaska representative.

By that time, I had chosen to book another flight on JetBlue at the last minute, having no confidence in their operational stability, and asked for a refund.

If I had not already rebooked on my own, I would have pushed for a direct flight on their partner American instead of the unreasonable 14-hour zigzag series of Alaska flights automatically selected for me by their recovery algorithm.

Chat to rebook is hit or miss

Alaska offers chat as an alternative to get customer support by texting 82008. But in my case, I received a text message after a considerable wait, saying that they were “unable to accept additional chats.”

You can send a text message to United Airlines at 800-UNITED-1 (800-864-8331). This service allows you to ask questions, get assistance and manage your bookings via text.

Social media direct messaging for help

United Airlines can be contacted through its social media channels, like X (@united) or Facebook, and it is fairly responsive to customer outreach. For Alaska Airlines on X, its handle is @AlaskaAir. Be sure to provide essential details like your flight number and booking reference, but avoid sharing sensitive personal information publicly.

Know your options before you reach out for rebooking help

Consider using every path to access the airline when you need help. If your flight is canceled on United or Alaska Airlines, know your options before reaching a representative to rebook. You may have more options than are offered on the airlines’ apps or websites.

Best sites and apps to rescue your canceled flight

Expertflyer is my go-to favorite site to see broad seat and flight inventory between cities.Flightsfrom.com shows all flights out of a particular departure airport, regardless of the carrier, which can come in handy when dealing with rebooking to suggest alternatives that are better than what the airline is suggesting to rebook you on.

Remember that airlines are very conscious of passenger concerns, especially regarding specific aircraft models like the Boeing 737 Max series. If you have concerns about flying on this aircraft, you can discuss them with the airline, and it might be able to accommodate your preferences, depending on its policies and the availability of alternative flights or aircraft.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Knowledge is key to avoiding travel disruptions related to the plagued 737 Max 9 aircraft. Be ready with the right tech travel apps and tools before heading to the airport. Smart travel apps can alert you to trouble before it happens, giving you a chance to solve a problem before it becomes yours.

