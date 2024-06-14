Is this 656-foot AirYacht the luxury transportation of the future?

The AirYacht, a revolutionary concept by Swiss company AirYacht, is set to redefine luxury travel by offering an unparalleled aerial experience.

Originally envisioned as a detachable superyacht and blimp combination, the design has evolved into a single nondetachable airship with a spacious lounge area.

A floating luxury lodge

The redesigned AirYacht will feature an impressive 8,600 square feet of livable space that can accommodate 10 to 40 guests, depending on the configuration. It is a 656-foot luxury airship featuring a nondetachable 230-foot lounge area.

The interior will consist of dining areas, a bar and multiple spots to take in breathtaking aerial views, all while promoting social interaction among guests. Private en suite bedrooms will also be available, ensuring a perfect balance of communal and personal spaces.

Unparalleled aerial sightseeing

Imagine taking off from Geneva, soaring over the French Alps and gliding above the picturesque Loire Valley, all while enjoying the luxurious comforts of the AirYacht. With a maximum altitude of 10,000 feet and a top speed of 50 knots, the airship will offer unparalleled aerial sightseeing opportunities, allowing guests to explore the world from a unique perspective. The company tells us that the cost is under $10,000 dollars per night for a three-day trip.

Sustainable and emission-free

One of the key highlights of the AirYacht is its commitment to sustainability. Powered by hybrid propulsion, with plans to run on emissions-free hydrogen by 2030, the airship will have a minimal environmental impact.

It can embark or disembark passengers with the help of an elevator. During this process, the airship remains in the air without the need for infrastructure, such as airports or roads, further reducing its ecological footprint.

Competition and future prospects

While the AirYacht faces competition from other airship projects like Airlander 10 and Atlant 30, its innovative design and commitment to luxury set it apart. Additionally, the success of projects like Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s Pathfinder could pave the way for increased investment in the airship sector, benefiting start-ups like AirYacht.

We reached out to AirYacht, and CEO Guillaume Hoddé told us, “Flying and living in the sky in an airship is a dream that I want to live and give the opportunity to the maximum amount of people I can.”

Kurt’s key takeaways

The AirYacht represents a bold step towards redefining luxury travel, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability and a passion for exploration. As the project moves closer to reality, with initial flight tests planned for 2026 and commercial availability targeted for 2028, the world eagerly awaits the opportunity to experience the extraordinary navigation and luxury cruises promised by this innovative airship.

Would you consider booking a luxury cruise on the AirYacht when it becomes available? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

