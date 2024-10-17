iOS 18: Maximize your privacy by turning off these iPhone settings now

IOS 18 brings a host of new features to your iPhone, but it’s also important to consider your privacy.

Here are three settings you might want to turn off to enhance your privacy after updating to iOS 18.

Updating to iOS 18

Before we dive into the settings, make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18. To update:

Open the Settings appTap on GeneralSelect Software UpdateIf an update is available, tap Download and InstallFollow the on-screen instructions to complete the update

1. Improve Search

The “Improve Search” feature allows Apple to store your searches from Safari, Siri, Images and more. If privacy is a top concern, you might want to disable this. Here’s how to turn it off:

Open the Settings appScroll down and tap on SearchFind Improve Search and toggle it off

2. Shared with you

In iOS 18, the “Shared with You” feature shares content from your Messages with other apps. This means that when you share certain types of content through Messages, it can automatically be displayed or utilized in relevant apps without needing to manually transfer or open the content again. Here are a few examples of how this feature can be used:

Photos and videos: If you share a photo or video in a conversation, it can automatically appear in your Photos app, making it easy to access and edit without having to save it manually.

Links and articles: When you share a link to an article or a website, it can automatically appear in your Reading List in Safari or in a news app that you use, allowing you to read it later without having to search for the link again.

Calendar events: If someone sends you an event or appointment details, it can automatically be added to your Calendar app, ensuring you don’t miss important dates and events.

Music and podcasts: Sharing a song or podcast episode can automatically add it to your Music or Podcasts app, making it easy to listen to shared content without additional steps.

Documents and files: When you share a document or file, it can automatically be saved in your Files app, allowing you to access and manage it from one central location.

This feature reduces the need for repetitive actions and makes it easier to keep track of shared content across different apps. However, if you have private conversations or information you’d rather keep contained, consider disabling them. Here’s how to turn it off:

Open SettingsTap on AppsScroll down and tap on MessagesTap on Shared with YouToggle off Automatic Sharing

3. Screen Sharing notifications

When sharing your screen on a TV or during FaceTime, your notifications might be visible to others. Here’s how to prevent that by turning off “Screen Sharing” notifications:

Go to SettingsTap on NotificationsScroll down and tap on Screen SharingToggle off Allow Notifications

Kurt’s key takeaways

By adjusting these three settings, you can significantly enhance your privacy in iOS 18. Remember, it’s always a good idea to regularly review your privacy settings to ensure they align with your preferences. While these features can be useful, it’s important to weigh their benefits against your privacy concerns.

