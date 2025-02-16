Inflatable tiny house with space for six is blowing up

We’ve reported on many tiny houses, but none quite like this before. This housing concept is called the Esch 22 Space Station, also nicknamed E22SS PIU!

This mobile living space resembles a space station with its inflatable dome, which can inflate to triple its size. The brains behind this futuristic pad is an architectural firm called 2001, and it was developed for Esch-Alzette in Luxembourg, which is the country’s second-largest city.

Now, I’m not talking about just another cramped mobile tiny home here. This thing can not only grow in size but is transportable, and it’s even eco-friendly. Let’s dive in and see how this space-age dwelling actually works.

A mobile tiny house with a twist

At its core, E22SS PIU! is a 6-person mobile tiny house that can be easily transported to various locations. In its compact form, it resembles a stainless steel trailer, containing essential amenities such as a bathroom, kitchen and dining space. However, the real magic happens when it reaches its destination.

Unfolding and inflating

Once parked, the E22SS PIU! undergoes a remarkable transformation. Two wings unfold from the trailer, creating a circular platform with a 29.53-foot diameter. This platform is then covered with cork, providing a stable and eco-friendly base. The final step in this metamorphosis is the inflation of a double-shell pneumatic dome on top of the platform.

This inflation process, which can be completed in as little as 15 minutes, turns the compact trailer into generous sleeping quarters capable of accommodating up to six people comfortably.

Innovative features and sustainability

The E22SS PIU! incorporates several innovative features. A water recycling system ensures that wastewater from sinks and showers is repurposed for toilet flushing, promoting efficient water use. Accessibility has been carefully considered, with an elevator system ensuring the upper level is accessible to people with reduced mobility.

The use of cork for flooring adds an eco-friendly touch to the design, further emphasizing the project’s commitment to sustainability.

More than just a tiny home

While the E22SS PIU! may not be a practical solution for everyday tiny living, it serves a greater purpose. Created as part of Esch’s Capital of Culture program, this project is designed to explore various contexts and environments within the city of Esch. It challenges our perceptions of resource usage in architecture and society, stimulating discussions about innovative housing solutions.

Phillippe Nathan, Founder of 2001, an architecture firm developing territories, buildings, spaces and ideas, tells CyberGuy, “E22SSPIU is not a solution, nor does it seek resolution. It is a provocation — an experimental construct that redefines collective living by destabilizing conventional relationships to resources: soil, water and energy. It resists fixity, embedding itself within shifting landscapes, absorbing and reflecting their logic. Less an answer, more a system in flux.”

How to stay in the inflatable house in Luxembourg’s nature reserve

What’s cool is that you can now stay in this unique inflatable house situated at the Ellergronn Nature Reserve. The spacious, inflatable structure is now available to rent . So, it’s your chance to explore the surrounding trails and immerse yourself in a blend of innovative design and natural beauty.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Esch 22 Space Station is a bold experiment in mobile architecture. By combining portability with expandability and sustainable features, it pushes the boundaries of what we consider possible in temporary living spaces. While it may not be a practical solution for everyday use, the E22SS PIU! serves as an important conversation starter about the future of housing, resource management and urban development.

Would you feel comfortable staying in an inflatable tiny home like the E22SS PIU!? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

