Hypersonic jet promises NYC to London in under an hour

Venus Aerospace, a Texas-based company, is developing a groundbreaking hypersonic jet called the Stargazer that could potentially fly from New York City to London in just under an hour, a journey that currently takes around seven hours.

This ambitious project aims to revolutionize long-distance travel and redefine the boundaries of commercial aviation.

Powering Stargazer to hypersonic heights

At the heart of the Stargazer’s capabilities is the Venus Detonation Ramjet 2,000lb Thrust Engine, or VDR2.

This innovative propulsion system combines the rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE) with a ramjet, allowing the engine to operate from takeoff through hypersonic speeds without complex mechanical systems. The VDR2 is expected to reach speeds of up to Mach 6, or 3,600 miles per hour and fly at an altitude of 110,000 feet, allowing passengers to see the curvature of the Earth. The aircraft is designed to travel up to 5,000 miles.

Navigating the path to hypersonic commercial flight

While the prospect of hypersonic travel is exciting, there are several challenges to overcome. The Stargazer is estimated to cost $33 million and will have a limited passenger capacity of 12. There are also potential issues with sonic booms over populated areas and regulatory hurdles in obtaining approval for commercial hypersonic flight. However, Venus Aerospace is moving swiftly to bring their vision to reality. The Stargazer is projected to be available for commercial use in the 2030s.

Kurt’s key takeaways

If successful, the Stargazer could transform long-distance travel, making global cities more connected than ever before. However, it’s important to temper excitement with realism, as the road to commercial hypersonic flight will likely be long and complex. The technological advancements being made by Venus Aerospace are promising, but numerous hurdles remain before hypersonic travel becomes a reality for everyday passengers.

Would you fly on a hypersonic jet like the Stargazer, or are you hesitant about the idea of such rapid travel? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

