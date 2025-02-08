Huge healthcare data breach exposes over 1 million Americans’ sensitive information

The healthcare industry has recently been a major target for hackers. You might remember the 2024 Ascension attack, which led to significant disruptions.

The Change Healthcare breach was also on a massive scale. UnitedHealth initially claimed that 100 million Americans were affected , but later raised that number to 190 million.

There have been countless other incidents, and now you can add another to the list. Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC), a Connecticut-based federally qualified health center, has disclosed a data breach following a criminal cyberattack on its systems.

The attack has affected over a million people in the U.S.

What You Need to Know

Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC) detected a data breach on Jan. 2 after identifying unusual activity within its computer systems. An investigation confirmed that a skilled hacker had accessed and extracted data but did not delete or lock any information. If CHC’s claims are accurate, this is a positive outcome, as hackers often deploy ransomware, a type of attack in which they lock systems and demand payment before restoring access.

In a regulatory filing with the Maine Attorney General’s Office, CHC said that 1,060,936 people were affected by the data breach. The type of information compromised varies depending on an individual’s relationship with CHC. Patient data that may have been accessed includes names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, diagnoses, treatment details, test results, Social Security numbers and health insurance information.

For individuals who are not regular CHC patients but received COVID-19 services at a CHC clinic, the breached data may include names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, addresses, gender, race, ethnicity and insurance details if provided. Additional information, such as test dates, results and vaccine details, including type, dose and administration date, may also have been affected. In rare cases, Social Security numbers were also included in the breach.

The organization did not disclose how the hackers gained access to the data or whether proper cybersecurity measures were in place at the time of the breach. While CHC has assured that its systems are no longer at risk, the same cannot be said for its patients, who may now be targets of various cyberattacks.

CHC’s response

CHC said the hacker’s access was terminated within hours, and daily operations were not disrupted. To strengthen cybersecurity, CHC claims it has implemented advanced monitoring software and reinforced system protections. The organization said there is no evidence at this time that the compromised data has been misused.

The health center is offering free identity theft protection services for all patients and COVID-19 service recipients whose Social Security numbers were involved in the breach. The organization is also encouraging individuals whose Social Security numbers were not affected to take additional steps to protect their information.

6 ways to protect yourself from Change Healthcare data breach

1. Remove your personal information from the internet: The breach has exposed sensitive personal data, making it essential to reduce your online footprint. While no service can guarantee complete data removal, a reputable data removal service can significantly limit your exposure. These services systematically monitor and erase your personal information from numerous websites and data brokers. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

2. Be wary of mailbox communications: With addresses among the compromised data, scammers may exploit this breach to send fraudulent letters. Be aware of mail claiming missed deliveries , account suspensions or security alerts. Always verify the authenticity of such communications before responding or taking action.

3. Be cautious of phishing attempts and use strong antivirus software: Scammers may use your compromised email or phone number to target you with phishing attacks . Be wary of messages asking for personal information or containing suspicious links. To protect yourself, ensure strong antivirus software is installed on all your devices. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

4. Monitor your accounts: Given the scope of this breach, regular monitoring of your bank accounts, credit card statements and other financial accounts is critical. Look for unauthorized transactions or suspicious activity, and report any issues immediately to your bank or credit card provider.

5. Recognize and report a Social Security scam: If your Social Security number is exposed, you could become a target for related scams. Official communication regarding Social Security issues usually comes via mail, not phone calls or emails. Learn more about spotting and reporting scams by visiting the Social Security Administration’s scam information page .

6. Invest in identity theft protection: Data breaches happen every day, and most never make the headlines, but with an identity theft protection service, you’ll be notified if and when you are affected. An identity theft protection service can monitor personal information like your Social Security number (SSN), phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. It can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using an identity theft protection service is that it might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white glove fraud resolution team where a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

Kurt’s key takeaway

The CHC breach may not be as large as the UnitedHealth attack, but with over a million individuals affected, it’s still a serious incident. Cybercriminals can exploit stolen data in various ways, from identity theft to targeted phishing scams. While CHC has taken steps to secure its systems, those impacted should remain vigilant. Be wary of unexpected emails, calls or messages requesting personal information, and consider monitoring financial and medical accounts for any suspicious activity.

Do you think these companies are doing enough to protect your data, and is the government doing enough to catch those behind cyberattacks? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

