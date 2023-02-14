How your browser could be exposed to a security risk

One thing you shouldn’t take for granted is the version of the browser you’re using to surf the web. Always be sure to keep your web browser up to date.

This will fix the many security issues that seem to come with each version and ultimately help prevent hackers from getting into your computer, crashing programs and getting around your computer’s security systems.

While there are many browsers out there, below are a few of the more popular ones.

How to update your Chrome browser

Mac

Open your Google Chrome browserSelect the 3 vertical dots in the top right cornerClick SettingsSelect About Chrome from the Chrome menu on the leftAllow it to scan for a most recent updateClick Relaunch to complete the update.

Windows

Open your Google Chrome browserSelect the 3 vertical dots in the top right cornerClick Help, then About Google ChromeSelect Update Google ChromeNote: If you do not see the “Update Google Chrome” button, then your browser is already updatedClick Relaunch to complete.

Android

From your phone or tablet, open the Google Play Store appTap the profile icon from the top rightSelect Manage apps & deviceFind Chrome located under “Updates available“Tap Update.

iPhone & iPad

Launch Apple App StoreTap Profile from the top right (it looks like you or a shape of a person)If you have any apps that need updating, they will be listed under “Available Updates.” If you see Chrome on the list, tap UpdateEnter your passcode or Apple ID password if promptedChrome will automatically update when finished downloading.

How to update your Safari browser on a Mac

Safari is a built-in App on all Apple products and will automatically update alongside your device’s software. To check if your Mac computer needs an update:

Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of your screenGo to System SettingsClick General from the menu on the leftSelect Software UpdateUpdates will be listed if there are any available. Click Restart Now to begin updatingOnce the update is complete, Safari will automatically be updated.

How to update your Microsoft Edge browser

On Windows

Microsoft Edge is programmed to update automatically every time you restart your browser. You can, however, update Microsoft Edge manually:

Open the Microsoft Edge browserClick Settings and MoreClick Help and FeedbackClick About Microsoft Edge.

Here, it will tell you whether Microsoft Edge is up-to-date or if an update is available. If an update is available:

Click Download and InstallClick Restart.

On a Mac

At Menu at top, click Microsoft EdgeThen click About Microsoft Edge Any available updates will be displayed.

Microsoft Edge is also available to download on iPhones, iPads and Androids. To make sure it is up-to-date, follow the same steps above to update Microsoft Edge as you would to update Chrome on those devices.

Be sure you’ve installed reliable antivirus software

While most devices come with free antivirus software installed, none of them are as effective at protecting your devices or preventing them from being infected with malware as they could be. It is important to make sure you have a reliable antivirus program installed and running on your devices.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching ‘Best Antivirus‘ at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

Have you updated your browsers yet? Let us know if you noticed increased speed and performance.

