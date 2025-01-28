How to share a YouTube video starting at a specific time

Ever watched a YouTube video and thought, “I need to share this exact moment with my friends?” Well, you’re in luck. Sharing specific moments from YouTube videos is actually pretty easy. Whether you’re on a computer, iPhone or Android device, I’m here to show you how easy it is to do just that.

On your computer: Two simple options

The right-click method

Head to YouTube.com, then locate and click on the video you want to send to someone

Pause the video at the exact moment you want to share

at the exact moment you want to share Right-click inside the video frame and select Copy video URL at current time

That’s it. You’ve got your timestamp link. Paste it wherever you’d like: in an email, message or on social media

The share button method

Head to YouTube.com, then locate and click on the video you want to send to someone

Pause the video at the desired moment

at the desired moment Click the Share button under the video

Check the box next to Start at to adjust your desired start time, if necessary

to adjust your desired start time, if necessary Copy the link

Your timestamped link is ready to share; Paste it wherever you’d like: in an email, message or on social media

On your iPhone

Open the YouTube app

Find the video you want to share and click on it

you want to share and Play the video to your desired starting point

Tap the Share button below the video

button below the video Choose your preferred sharing method (e.g., Messages , Mail or Copy Link )

, or ) The link you share will now include the timestamp, and the video will start at that point when opened

On your Android

YouTube has recently introduced a new, simplified method for sharing video timestamps on Android.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the YouTube app on your Android device

on your Android device Find and play the video you want to share

the video you want to share Pause the video at the desired timestamp

at the desired timestamp Tap the Share button below the video

button below the video In the share menu, you’ll see a new toggle labeled Start at [current timestamp]

[current timestamp] Enable this toggle to include the timestamp in your shared link

to include the timestamp in your shared link Choose your preferred sharing method or tap Copy link to copy the timestamped URL to your clipboard

These updated steps make sharing timestamps much simpler, as you no longer need to use Chrome or request the desktop site. For those using older versions of the YouTube app or Android OS or if the update isn’t yet available on your device, here are the previous steps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the YouTube app

Find and play the video you want to share

the video you want to share Pause the video at the desired timestamp

at the desired timestamp Tap the Share button and then Copy link

Open Google Chrome , paste the link in the address bar or click where it says, “ Link you copied ,” and load the video

, paste in the address bar or click where it says, “ ,” and Tap the t hree-dot menu icon

Click Desktop site

Play video and pause at the desired start time

and Tap the Share button again, check the box next to “Start at,” and the current timestamp will be automatically filled in.

button again, check the next to “Start at,” and the current timestamp will be automatically filled in. Tap Copy to get the timestamped URL

to get the timestamped URL Now, you can easily share the time-stamped URL via your preferred messaging app or social media platform

Both methods allow you to share specific moments in YouTube videos on your Android, but the new process is more streamlined and user-friendly.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Sharing specific parts of a YouTube video has never been easier. Whether you’re on a computer, iPhone or Android device, these steps ensure that your friends and family get to the exact moment you want them to see. Try it out and streamline your sharing experience.

Now that you know the steps to share an exact moment, follow our guide and share a specific part of our video with your friends right away. Don’t forget to let us know their reactions by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

