How to send spam calls directly to voicemail on your phone

If you never want to accidentally pick up a spam call (or a call from anyone you don’t know) ever again, follow these simple steps to send calls straight to voicemail on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone

If you want to send scammers directly to voicemail on your iPhone, you must have iOS 13 or later installed. Some phone carriers let you detect junk callers and silence them, while some carriers only let you display the caller’s business ID information when calling.

You can also silence unknown callers which is a great option to send any call from someone you don’t know directly to voicemail.

Call Blocking & Identification

Open your iPhone SettingsScroll down and tap PhoneTap Call Blocking & Identification

If your phone carrier offers it, you can toggle on:

Silence Junk Callers – this option will automatically silence calls your phone carrier thinks is spam or junkBusiness ID – this option will display the caller’s verified business ID so you have a better idea if it’s a junk caller or someone you may know.

Silence Unknown Callers

Open your iPhone SettingsScroll down and tap PhoneTap Silence Unknown Callers.

When this is toggled on, any call from someone who isn’t in your contacts, recent calls, Siri Suggestions or texts will get sent straight to Voicemail.

Android

If you have a Google device like a Pixel that is updated or is from 2018 or later, your phone has a feature to filter out spam calls automatically. You can block (and sometimes report spam) calls in your phone’s settings.

Open the Phone app on your AndroidTap the three dots for more menu options on the top rightTap SettingsTap Caller ID & SpamToggle on “Turn Caller ID & Spam”Turn on “Filter spam calls” or “Block spam and scam calls” which will send them straight to voicemail.

