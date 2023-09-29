How to see photos of your mail before it arrives

For years, I have relied on a little-known remarkable service provided free by USPS called “Informed Delivery.” This service is a game changer when it comes to the way you interact with your incoming mail by offering a digital preview. That means you’ll know what is supposed to hit your mailbox in case you don’t get it.

Do you have an important check coming in the mail you would rather intercept before a mail thief gets their hands on it? In my case, I’ve been able to check with a neighbor after my letter carrier misdelivered our mail that I knew should have arrived already. Follow these steps to get a more informed mailing experience.

How to set up Informed Delivery on USPS

First, sign up for an account on the USPS website

You can head to this link to sign up for Informed Delivery. You’ll need to confirm that your home address is eligible for Informed Delivery. Provide your residential address to check if your zip code is eligible, which most are. The main reason you wouldn’t be eligible to sign up for Informed Delivery is that your address hasn’t been uniquely coded by the USPS, which occasionally happens with high-density cities with a lot of apartment buildings.

Next, verify your identity

You’ll need to verify your personal identity and address before your account is completed. If you’re unable to verify your account online, you’ll be given the option to pursue in-person identity verification.

Select “Opt-in” under this option, and you’ll see a list of USPS facilities near your zip code location that are able to verify your identity in person. If you end up having to go in person, you’ll need to make sure to bring two forms of Identification, one of which must contain a photograph.

Use your dashboard and set up Daily Digest emails

My favorite part about using this feature from USPS is that you can receive emails daily that include up to 10 letter-sized pieces of mail you’re scheduled to receive that day. You can see past the first 10 letters if you visit your dashboard.

What the preview includes

You can see images of your incoming letter-sized mail (grayscale, address side only) only if they are processed through USPS automated equipment.

Why use Informed Delivery

Not only can you get a preview of letters that are on their way to your mailbox, but you can also manage packages using the Informed Delivery service. Here are some of my favorite reasons to use this service.

Be informed

If you’re out of town or expecting a specific letter, wouldn’t it be extremely reassuring to get an email in the morning with a photo of it so you know it’s headed to your mailbox? You can also be prepared if a letter you’re expecting doesn’t seem to be arriving at the time you were expecting – without having to wait for that actual delivery.

How to track and sign for your packages online

As I mentioned, you can also manage packages through this digital portal. Not only can you keep an eye on when their anticipated delivery date is and where they currently are on their route, but you can also get alerts when a package has been delivered or delayed. If you’re receiving a package that requires your signature, you can use USPS Electronic Signature Online with some services that require a signature upon delivery, but not all.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Informed Delivery from USPS is truly a game changer for managing your incoming mail. It provides a digital preview that keeps you updated and reassured, allowing you to track packages, receive daily email digests and even sign for packages online without being home. It’s a super convenient and efficient way to stay informed and organized.

What other innovative services or tech have you discovered that have transformed the way you interact with everyday tasks or services? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

