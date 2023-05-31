How to schedule text messages on your iPhone and Android

Some people seem to never sleep. They send out texts at all hours making you think they are superheroes. If you’ve ever wanted to tap into that same superpower to send a text message at a specific time, there’s an easy way for you to schedule when your messages are sent.

Maybe you have a message you want to send, and it’s too late in the evening for it to be appropriate, or maybe you want to be the first person to wish someone Happy Birthday. Check out the steps below to get started scheduling your text messages.

How to schedule a text on an iPhone

You can schedule a text message on your iPhone by using your Shortcuts app. You may not have noticed this app, but it does come on all iPhone devices and has the logo below.

Steps for scheduling a text on your iPhone using the Shortcuts app

Open the Shortcuts appSelect Automation at the bottom of the screenThen tap + in the upper right corner

Tap Create Personal Automation

Select Time of Day at the top of the page

Set the time when you want the message to be sent by clicking the clock and adjusting the time

Choose between Daily, Weekly, or MonthlyUnfortunately, there is no way in this sequence to set up one-time automation. It is assuming you will be repeating this automation. For this setup, selecting Monthly will hopefully give you enough time (if you should forget) to then cancel this automation after it is sent out, so the automation doesn’t repeat.Unfortunately, there is no way in this sequence to set up one-time automation. It is assuming you will be repeating this automation. For this setup, selecting Monthly will hopefully give you enough time (if you should forget) to then cancel this automation after it is sent out, so the automation doesn’t repeat.If you choose Monthly, select a date from the calendar below and then hit Next in the top right corner

Press the + next to Send MessageNow select the light blue Message word and type your text message

Click the light blue Recipients button and type in the person you want to send the text toClick Done and then click NextIf you don’t want to be notified before the text is sent, toggle off Ask Before RunningPress Done.

How to schedule a text on an Android

The ability to schedule a text message on an Android is built right into the phone’s Message app. However, to be able to access this function, you must have an Android 7 or newer. Here are the steps for scheduling a text message on an Android.

Open MessagesSelect a contact and start a conversationType the text messagePress down and hold the Send buttonThe Schedule send box will appear where you can choose a date and time for the text message to be sent

Kurt’s key takeaways

So now you know how to schedule your text messages on iPhone or Android with ease using these simple steps. Whether you want to send a message at a specific time or be the first to wish someone Happy Birthday, you can follow the instructions above to schedule your text messages and never miss a beat.

Have you ever wished you could schedule a text message on your phone? What would you use this feature for? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

