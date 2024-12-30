How to restore deleted text messages on Android

We’ve all been here before. All of us have, at one point or another, accidentally deleted an important text. Gloria, from Chepachet, Rhode Island, reached out to us with this question:

“I accidentally deleted a text message; how can I get it back on my Android phone?”

We’re sorry to hear that you’ve accidentally deleted a text message. The ability to recover it depends on several factors, including your phone model, whether a backup was made and the specific messaging app you’re using. Here are some general methods you can try. ( iPhone users, follow these tips .)

Check if the message was archived (Google Messages)

If you have an Android-based phone or a Google account, you may use Google Messages as your primary platform for text messages. Here’s how to check if your message was archived within Google Messages.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Google Messages app

app Tap your profile icon beside the search icon

beside the search icon Select Archived

Long press the messages you want to retrieve

you want to retrieve Tap the unarchive button in the upper-right corner

Check the Recycle Bin (Samsung Messages)

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

If you are using a Samsung-based smartphone, your text messages can be stored in the Samsung OS’s Recycle Bin for up to 30 days. If you are using a Samsung smartphone, here’s how to check the built-in recycling bin app to see if your messages are in there:

Open the Messages app

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner

in the upper-right corner Choose the Recycle bin

Choose the deleted text messages you want to retrieve

you want to retrieve Tap Restore to get them back to your messages list

Use a third-party recovery app

If you don’t have a backup and your messages are permanently deleted, you might still have a chance to recover them using a third-party Android data recovery app. You can find Kurt’s picks for data recovery software here . Different apps will have different features, so be sure to pay close attention to which third-party recovery solution is the right one for your needs.

Restore from a backup

If you’ve backed up your phone to Google Drive, you may be able to restore your backup to recover the deleted text messages. Please note that restoring a backup might overwrite the existing data on your phone. Here’s how to check and see if you have a Google Drive backup for your smartphone:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open Google Drive on your smartphone or visit drive.google.com.

on your smartphone or visit drive.google.com. On Google Drive, select the storage option from the bottom left corner.

option from the bottom left corner. Tap on backups to view any Android backups attached to your Google Drive.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Gloria, hopefully, we were able to help you restore the missing Android message. Regularly backing up your data to prevent future data loss is always a good idea. If you have an Android smartphone, I strongly recommend using Google Drive to back up your phone; that way, you can always access the backup within your Google account. If you can’t find your deleted messages in your phone’s trash bin or recycling bin, don’t panic. You can still most likely get any deleted data back with a third-party program, but check any program’s features before paying.

