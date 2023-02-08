How to record the screen on your phone, tablet or computer

Stop what you are doing to do this quick read. It is a shortcut trick I promise will pay off in spades. Learning how to screen record on your device has tons of benefits.

Whether you’re trying to send a family member instructions for how to do something on their smartphone or you just want to have a copy of a video you saw online without having to download it, screen recording can certainly come in handy for you.

That’s why I’m going to tell you how to screen record on six popular devices.

How to screen record on an iPhone

Go to SettingsScroll down to Control Center

Then tap the green Add button next to Screen Recording

Then swipe up from the bottom to take you back to the home screen

Open your Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of your iPhoneTo record without sound, tap the round dot in the bottom left-hand corner and wait 3 seconds for your phone to begin recording

To record with sound, tap and hold down the round dot in the bottom left-hand corner and select the Microphone icon. You can also select where to save the recording from the menu that pops up. Press Start Recording to begin

Your screen is now recording, so you can go to whatever page you want to record. For example, if you’re trying to record a video from Facebook, simply open your Facebook app and let the video play out on your phone while your screen records itTo stop recording, press the red circle in the top left-hand corner of the screen

Select Stop

Your screen-recorded video will be in your Photos app.

How to screen record on an iPad

Go to your Settings appSelect Control CenterTap the green plus icon next to where it says Screen RecordingGo to where you wish to record from (i.e. Facebook, Instagram, etc.)Open your Control Center by swiping down from the right-hand corner of the screenTap the circle record icon and wait 3 seconds to start recording – that’s when you can hit play on your videoTo stop recording, tap the red circle in the top right-hand corner and select StopYour screen-recorded video will be in your Photos app.

How to screen record on a macOS

Go to where you wish to record from (i.e. Facebook, Instagram, etc.)On your keyboard, tap Command+Shift+5 at the same timeYou can choose whether you want to record the entire screen (left option) or record a selected portion of the screen (right option). If you are only recording a selected portion of the screen, use your mouse to drag the parameter box to the section of the screen you wish to record

If you wish to record with sound, select Options and choose your computer’s microphone

Press Record

Then hit play on the video you want to record To stop recording, click the record icon in the top bar of your screen

The screen recording should automatically save to your Desktop. If you do not see it there, check your Downloads and your Recents folders as wellIn our example above, it is important to keep in mind that when recording pages with videos, some videos might be protected by copyright laws, and it may not be legal to record and distribute them without permission from the content owner.

How to screen record on an Android

Swipe down twice from the top of your screenTap Screen recorder circle icon (you might need to swipe right to find it)If it’s not there, tap Edit and drag the Screen Record circle icon to your Quick Settings

Choose what you want to record and tap Start recording. The recording begins after the countdown

To stop recording, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Screen recorder notification, which is the green button on the top right of the screen.

It’s important to note that not all screens or apps allow recordings or screenshots. Screen recorder is available on the Tab S6, Tab S7, Tab S8, Tab A8, Galaxy S10, S20, S21, S22, Note 10, Note 20, Z Fold, and Z Flip models. The Galaxy A53 5G, A52 5G, and A32 5G also support Screen recorder.

How to screen record on a Chromebook

Press Shift + Ctrl + Show windows In the menu at the bottom, select the Screen record icon (looks like a camera)Select an option: record full screen, record partial screen, or record a windowTo stop recording, at the bottom right, select Stop recording.

How to screen record on a PC

Open the app you want to recordPress theWindows key + G at the same time to open the Game Bar dialogCheck off “Yes, this is a game” to load the Game Bar (it doesn’t matter if you are recording a game or not)Click Start Recording Stop recording by clicking the red recording bar on the top right of the program window. Start recording your device screen and let us know how it goes. We’d love to hear from you.

