How to make your TV game-ready for Super Bowl

Chances are that your TV settings have been adjusted over time. One time maybe a tweak was made to watch a better movie changing everything from the default settings.

Calibrating a TV is one of the most important steps you can take after installation. The maker of your TV may have a specific program to automatically optimize your TV for viewing. You’ll want to dig up the model # and set a course for searching the make/ model and word “calibration”.

On my Samsung TV it has a Smart Calibration feature to improve image quality. It works by connecting to the SmartThings app on your phone when both devices are on the same WiFi network. Many TVs made in recent years have similar settings worth checking out.

These newer TVs have built-in AI-driven settings that automatically create the best viewing experience. If you have yet to upgrade to the latest TV, here are some simple tweaks that get the game and the most celebrated commercials to stand out for watching Super Bowl Sunday.

#1 Open TV Settings

And while you are at it, those with a connected TV can see if an update for their TVs firmware is available.

#2 Pick ‘Movie’ or ‘Cinema’ video mode (not ‘Sports’)

You will get the best color separation and depth with this setting.

#3 Turn off ‘Noise Reduction’

In an era when most video coming at us is high-def or better, noise reduction only messes up the picture. This setting was created during the time before HD became standard as a way to upgrade the old analog video to look better. It does not help HD video.

Next, put out the snack spread and enjoy the game.

Do these settings work well for you and your TV? Let us know in the comments below.

