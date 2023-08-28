How to make your devices impossible to snoop on with a privacy screen

It can happen when you are in line at the bank, riding on a plane from the row behind, getting coffee, or hanging out waiting for a friend when a modern-day snoop strikes. Sometimes an innocent invasion takes a swipe at your privacy when someone else turns a glance at your phone screen into an info-gathering stare.

One of the latest scams hitting mobile devices starts with snooping crooks watching to see how you enter your passcode to unlock your phone. Whether you’ve been targeted by criminals or the innocently inquisitive, people are naturally curious and may be inclined to glance over and see what you are doing.

With so much personal information on our phones, it’s more important than ever to guard against someone getting any of your life’s private details. Good news. There’s an easy way to fix this issue with an inexpensive privacy screen protector for your screen to make it vastly more difficult for others to see what is on your phone or tablet.

What does a privacy screen protector do?

Privacy screen protectors work as dark shields that you can use on your phones and tablets to keep other people from seeing what is on your screen. To fully see what is on a smart device with a screen protector, you have to be holding it directly in front of you, making those looking at it from an angle completely blind to the screen.

These privacy screens do not protect your smart device screen from cracking or breaking, although they certainly protect your privacy and are a great asset, especially if you are someone who is often surrounded by people, like on public transit or in a work situation.

Will any privacy screen fit my smartphone?

Certain privacy screens are made for certain models, so you must be sure to check what iPhone or Android model you have if you do not know it already before you look into buying a privacy screen.

To check which iPhone or iPad model you have:

Open your Settings appClick GeneralSelect AboutThe model type for your iPhone will be listed next to Model Name

To check which Android phone or tablet model you have:

Open your Settings appClick About Phone (or About Tablet)Tap Model The model of your Android will be listed under where it says Model

Once you have your model name, you can begin shopping for privacy screens. Here are eight great ones we found on Amazon for both iPhone and Android devices.

Top 8 privacy screens

The UniqueMe Screen Protector is a great choice for iPhone 14 users. It also comes with a camera lens protector specifically designed for the iPhone 14 lens. It has an ultra-thin privacy screen, and its lens protector eliminates the glare caused by flash while maintaining the image quality of the original camera. At the time of publishing, this product was for sale on Amazon and had over 200 global reviews with 70% giving it 5 stars.

Get UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 14

The JETech privacy screen protector fits iPhone 13 and 13 Pro screens. It is made of premium ultra-thin tempered glass and resists scratches up to 9H. It also is dust-free, fingerprint-free, bubble-free, and easy to install. The package includes two tempered glass screen protectors, a cleaning kit, and instructions for installation. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon and had over 11,800 global reviews with 75% giving it 5 stars.

Get JETech Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13

The Ailun screen protector fits iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. It features maximum protection from scratches, scrapes and bumps and has a 99.99% high-definition clear hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating that protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon and had over 16,000 global reviews with 73% giving it 5 stars.

Get Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 12

The screen is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, A51, A52 and A53 models. It is easy to install with tempered glass and 100% bubble-free adhesives. Its screen protector is designed with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating and an anti-scratch surface to protect your screen from accidental spills, oil residue from fingerprints, bumps, and daily wear and tear. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon and had over 1,500 global reviews with 57% giving it 5 stars.

Get YWXTW Privacy Screen Protector for Android

The YWXTW privacy screen is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy A12, A13, A13 LTE, A32 5G, A03S and A02S. It has a privacy glass protector that has a hardness of 9H. It is also scratch resistant and highly durable. It is compatible with most Galaxy cases and can be easily installed. At the time of publishing, this product was for sale on Amazon with over 2,800 global reviews and 69% giving it 5 stars.

Get YWXTW Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy

And if you’re looking for some more privacy for your tablet, we’ve found some great privacy screen options that would fit those as well.

This screen will perfectly fit an Apple iPad Air 5th Generation 10.9 inch, an iPad Air 4th Generation 10.9 inch, or an iPad Pro 11-inch 2nd Generation. It has a 9H hardness surface, is scratch-resistant, and protects your iPad from accidental bumps. Plus, it’s coated with a hydrophobic material and has ultra-thin tempered glass. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon and had over 1,800 global reviews with 73% giving it 5 stars.

Get ProCase for iPad

We’re sticking with ProCase because this one can also fit the Galaxy Tablet S8 Plus 2022, the S7 FE 2021, and the S7 Plus 2020. This screen limits the viewing angle to 30 degrees, and the privacy film guard will darken your screen when viewing from the side. Its bubble-free installation only takes seconds and has an advanced silicon adhesive. At the time of publishing, this product had over 300 global reviews with 63% giving it 5 stars.

Get ProCase for Galaxy Tablet

If you have a Microsoft Surface Pro X, ProCase has you covered. This case has a 9H hardness surface, is scratch-resistant, and has bubble-free installation. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon and had over 200 global reviews with 60% giving it 5 stars.

(For Microsoft Surface, find out which model you have by clicking Settings > System > About. Look near the top of the window to find which Surface module you have)

Get ProCase for Microsoft Surface

Privacy screens are a great way to prevent others from viewing your screen, although there are other ways to protect your privacy:

7 additional ways to protect your privacy and security

Use a mobile security and privacy app on all of your devices that can warn of unusual activity. See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by heading to Cyberguy.com/LockUpYourTechUse two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts and makes it harder for hackers to access themKeep your software up to date because updates often include security patches that protect your device from vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackersUse strong and unique passwords with a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters that are harder to crack than simple passwords. Also, consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.Limit the personal information you share online, especially on social media platformsBe cautious of public Wi-Fi networks because they are often unsecured and can be easily hackedConsider using a VPN to protect against who can track you and identify your potential location on websites that you visit. Many sites are able to read your IP address and, depending on their privacy settings, may display the city from which you are corresponding. A VPN will disguise your IP address to show an alternate location. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by visiting Cyberguy.com/VPN.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Keeping your privacy intact and leaving snoopers out of your devices is incredibly important. We can’t get rid of snoopers; however, we can certainly force them to stay away from our device screens with these excellent options above.

Do you think that devices should automatically come with privacy screens rather than having to pay for one separately? Let us know by commenting below. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

