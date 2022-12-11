How to increase the font size on Android

Androids give us access to so much information, it’s as if we’re carrying around little electronic encyclopedias in our pockets 24/7.

But what good is having instant access to all that useful information if you have to squint hard just to read what’s on your screen because the words are so small?

Or maybe you want to see as many words on your screen as possible to absorb everything more efficiently, and you wouldn’t mind shrinking the font in order to get a quick read?

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Sure, it’s possible for you to just zoom in and out of your screen by using two fingers to slide the article closer and further away, but not every app or website that you are looking at is designed to respond to this action.

Whichever category you fall under, there is a way to adjust the size of the font on your Android to cater to your reading and eyesight needs. And it can be done just by following these few simple steps.

TECH TIP: 3 STEPS TO MAKE YOUR (OR A FAMILY MEMBER’S) PHONE SAFER

(Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer)

Go to Settings

Click Display

Select Font size

A slider will appear at the bottom of your screen. Slide it to the left and right to determine how big or small you want your font to be

HOW TO SCAN A QR CODE WITH YOUR IPHONE OR ANDROID PHONE (NO APPS NEEDED)

Android has tons of unique tips and tricks in order to give you the best use of your device. Find more fun tricks to use on your Android smartphone by searching ‘Android’ at CyberGuy.com

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made