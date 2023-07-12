How to hide photos on your iPhone and Android from snoops

Have you ever wanted to show a photo on your phone to someone else – and then immediately realized you may not actually want them to see you scrolling through all of your photos to land on the image you want to show them? Sometimes there are photos in your camera roll that you want to keep, yet you don’t want anyone else to see them or have access to them. Did you know there is actually a way to hide those private or personal photos from anyone else except for you on both an iPhone and an Android? Here’s how to do it by following these simple steps.

Hide photos on your iPhone from others

Your camera roll allows you to select photos that you want to hide individually and then requires a passcode or Face ID scan to access them.

How to hide photos on your iPhone from others

Open your photos on your photos appThen tap the photo you want to hide

Tap the three horizontal dots in a circle on the top right

Tap HideYou will be asked to confirm your decision by clicking Hide Photo

Now your photo will only be displayed in the camera roll in your phone’s Hidden photo album.

How to access my hidden photos in my Hidden photo album

Go to your PhotosTap Albums

Scroll down to Utilities and tap Hidden

Use your Face ID (if you have it set up) or enter your passcode

You’ll now see a camera roll of hidden photos

Unhide a photo on iPhone

You might also want to unhide a photo on your iPhone and here’s how to do that:

How to unhide a photo on iPhone

Select the photo within the Hidden albumTap the three horizontal dots in a circle on the top rightTap Unhide

Now your photo will return to where it was originally in your camera roll.

Lock photos on Android

You’ll need to use the Google Photos app to lock photos on an Android. You can create a free Google account using any email address and download the Google Photos app for free from the Google Play Store.

Use Google Photos to back up your photos, and you’ll be able to utilize the other features as well, like locking photos.

How to lock photos on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Google PhotosTap Library

Tap Utilities

Scroll to where it says “set up a locked photo” and tap Get Started. You’ll need to have a screen lock like a pin on your device for this to work

Once you’ve entered your pin, you can select which photos you want to lock up by clicking on the image. A blue check mark will appear in the upper left-hand corner of the picture

Then tap Move, and tap Continue

Tap Move once againTap Allow

To unlock a photo on Android

Suppose you want to unlock a photo on your Android. Here’s how to accomplish that:

How to unlock a photo on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Google PhotosTap LibraryTap UtilitiesScroll to the bottom and tap Locked FolderEnter your devices passcode or pinTap the photo you want to remove from the locked folderTap Move and Move again

Now your photo will return to where it was before you locked it.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Hiding sensitive photos on your smartphone can save you from those awkward moments. Fortunately, you have this option available to you on an iPhone or Android. With these nifty techniques, you can share your desired photo without the fear of someone stumbling upon your embarrassing yet treasured memories.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you wanted to share a photo from your phone but hesitated because you didn’t want others to see your entire camera roll? What other creative ways have you used to protect your sensitive photos? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.