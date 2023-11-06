How to hide photos on Android from snoops

Do you have some photos on your phone that you don’t want anyone else to see? Maybe they are private, sensitive or embarrassing. Whatever the reason, you don’t want snoops to scroll through them when you hand over your phone or leave it unattended.

Fortunately, Google Photos has a powerful feature that can help you hide your photos away in a Locked Folder. Here’s how to use it.

How to set up a Locked Folder

A Locked Folder is a special album in Google Photos that can only be accessed with your phone’s authentication method, such as a PIN, password, fingerprint, or face recognition. To set up a Locked Folder, follow these steps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

On Android, open Google PhotosSelect the Library tab at the bottom rightThen, click Utilities on the top rightFind the Set up Locked Folder suggestion on the following menu

From there, tap Get started, and use your phone’s authentication method to access the locked folder

How to add photos to the locked folder

Now that you have set up a locked folder, you can start adding photos to it. There are two ways to do this:

Settings may vary a bit depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Google PhotosClick on the Photos tabLong tap an image and select any media files you want to hideTap the locked icon with the words Move to Locked Folder underneath

Click Move to confirm your decisionThen tap Allow when asked to allow Photos to modify this photo

Alternatively, if you’re only moving one photo, tap the photo, swipe up, and select Move to locked folderThen tap Move to confirm and Allow when asked Allow Photos to modify this photo

How to view your locked photos

To view your locked photos, you need to go back to the locked folder and unlock it with your phone’s authentication method. Here’s how:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Google PhotosGo to the Library tab at the bottom and tap itThen click UtilitiesThen tap Locked Folder and enter your PIN or fingerprint

You will see your hidden photos in the Locked Folder. You can also delete them from there if you want.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Google Photos is a great app for organizing and backing up your photos. It also has a built-in Locked Folder feature that can help you hide your personal photos from snoops.

By following these simple steps, you can create a Locked Folder, add photos to it, and view them whenever you want. Now you can safely open your photos without worrying about nosy people peeking over your shoulder.

