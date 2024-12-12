How to factory reset your iPhone

When preparing to sell, trade in or donate your iPhone, it’s crucial to perform a factory reset.

This step ensures all your personal data is wiped clean, protecting your privacy and preventing potential misuse.

Here are detailed steps to factory reset your iPhone to its original settings. ( Android users, follow these steps )

Why factory resetting is essential

Before handing over your old device, it’s vital to remove all traces of your personal information. This not only protects your privacy but also ensures the new owner receives a device in its original state, free from any of your custom settings or data.

Backing up your data

Before proceeding with a factory reset, back up your data to avoid losing important information.

iCloud backup using your iPhone:

Open the Settings app

app Tap your name at the top of the screen

at the top of the screen Scroll down and select iCloud

Tap iCloud Backup and ensure the backup option is turned on

and ensure the backup option is Tap Back Up Now to initiate the backup process

iCloud backup using your computer:

Connect your iPhone to your computer using a cable

using a cable On macOS Catalina or later, open Finder; on older macOS or Windows, open iTunes

on older macOS or Windows, open Select your device from the left of the screen

from the left of the screen Click Back Up Now

Disconnecting from Apple services

Before erasing your data, disconnect from services like Find My iPhone and iCloud:

Open the Settings app

app Tap your name at the top of the screen

at the top of the screen Scroll down and tap Sign Out

Confirm by tapping Sign Out again

By signing out of iCloud, Find My services are automatically disabled.

Performing the factory reset

Once you’ve backed up your data and signed out of Apple services, you’re ready to erase all content:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Erase All Content and Settings

Confirm by entering your passcode , if prompted

, if prompted Click Continue

Your device will be wiped clean and restored to factory settings, and it will be ready for its new owner.

How do I get rid of my old iPhone or iPad once I reset it?

If you are wondering how to securely get rid of your old cellphone, well, we’ve got you covered there, too. Click here to check out our steps on what to do before recycling, donating or selling your old device.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Performing a factory reset on your iPhone is straightforward and safeguards your personal information before passing the device on to someone else. Remember to back up important data and disconnect from Apple services before erasing content to ensure a smooth transition for both you and the new owner. By following these steps, you can confidently prepare your iPhone for its next chapter while maintaining peace of mind regarding your personal data security.

