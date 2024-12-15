Are you drowning in a sea of unread emails?

Let’s cut through the digital clutter and help you delete multiple emails on your Android device at once. Before we get to the steps, there are some important things to consider. First, always ensure you’re not deleting important emails. Second, you’ll need to back up important emails.

Also, be aware that some email apps require you to delete emails in each folder separately. Finally, remember that some apps have different methods for bulk deletion.

So, we’ll cover the most common techniques. OK, let’s get started.

How to back up important emails on your Android

To back up important emails on an Android device, follow these steps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Settings app on your Android device.

on your Android device. Select “Accounts and backup.”

Click “Back up data.”

Tap “Back up now” to start the backup process.

to start the backup process. Sign in to your Google account if prompted.

This will ensure your important emails and other data are safely backed up to your Google account.

How to delete multiple emails at once on Android

Want to clear out those pesky emails all at once? Here’s how:

Launch the email app on your Android device

on your Android device Once you’re in your inbox, tap and hold on to any email to activate the selection mode. Checkboxes will appear next to each email.

to activate the selection mode. will appear next to each email. Tap the empty circles t o choose multiple emails you want to delete.

o choose multiple emails you want to delete. Once you’ve selected the desired emails, tap the “delete” or “trash can” icon at the bottom of the screen.

or icon at the bottom of the screen. Confirm your decision by clicking “Move to trash.”

How to bulk delete emails on Android

Launch the email app on your Android device

on your Android device Long press on an email you want to delete.

you want to delete. Tap the All option in the upper left corner.

option in the upper left corner. Hit the trash can or where it says Delete all at the bottom of your screen and watch those emails disappear in bulk.

How to delete sender-specific emails

Do you want to target emails from a specific sender? Here’s a smart hack:

Launch the email app on your Android device

on your Android device Use the search function to find all emails from that sender

to find all emails from that sender Long press on an email you want to delete or click Select all

you want to delete or click Tap the trash can icon where it says Delete all at the bottom of the screen

How to delete multiple emails using the Gmail app

Open the Gmail app

Tap the sender image to start selecting the emails you want to delete

to start selecting the emails you want to delete Manually select each email you’d like to delete or click Select all

you’d like to delete or click Tap the trash can icon in the upper right of the screen.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Dealing with an overflowing inbox doesn’t have to be daunting. By following these steps, you’ll be able to efficiently manage your emails and keep your Android device clutter-free. Remember to always back up important emails before you start deleting them, and stay mindful of the different methods for bulk deletion across various email apps. Clearing out those unread emails can make a world of difference in staying organized and reducing digital stress.

