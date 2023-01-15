How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

It’s no one else’s business what we’re searching on our personal devices. Can we agree that no one should be able to see it.

Instead, sometimes you try to look something up, and your previous searches are listed right out in the open for everyone to see. Maybe someone saw what you were buying them for their birthday, or perhaps you had private medical information that you didn’t want anyone seeing.

Whatever the case, there’s a way to fix this, and here’s how to do it with the most commonly used web browsers from your laptop.

Chrome Browsers

First, update your Google Chrome Browser

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Google Chrome browser (Mac)

Open ChromeIn the top right-hand corner of your screen, click the 3 vertical dots (should be next to your profile picture)Click SettingsIn the left-hand panel, select AutofillA list of items that use Autofill will appear (i.e. Password Manager, Payment Methods, etc.). Click on each one that you don’t want autofill used and toggle everything off

How to clear out existing autofill data in Chrome (Mac)

Open ChromeIn the top right-hand corner of your screen click the 3 vertical dots (should be next to your profile picture)Select History, and select History again from the menu that appearsIn the panel on the left, select Clear browsing dataPress the Advanced tabIn the Time range menu, select All time (this step may depend on what version of Chrome you have)Make sure Autofill form data is checked off. Check off any other options you want to be clearedSelect Clear data

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Google Chrome browser (iPhone)

Open the Chrome appTap the 3 dots on the bottom-right of your screen and select SettingsSelect Payment MethodsToggle off Save and Fill Payment Methods and press DoneDo the same for Password Manager and Addresses and More if you want autofill off for those options as well

How to clear out existing autofill data in Chrome (iPhone)

Open the Chrome appTap the 3 dots on the bottom-right of your screenScroll down a bit and select Clear browsing dataAdjust the Time Range at the top of the screen to say All TimeMake sure Autofill Data is checked offSelect Clear Browsing Data, then Clear Browsing Data again to confirm

Safari Browsers

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Safari (Mac)

Open SafariAt the very top of your screen next to the Apple icon, click SafariClick SettingsSelect AutofillUncheck Usernames and Passwords, as well as any options that you don’t want Safari saving autofill information for

How to clear out existing autofill data in Safari (Mac)

Open SafariAt the very top of your screen next to the Apple icon, click SafariSelect Clear HistoryIn the Clear menu, select all historySelect Clear History

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Safari (iPhone)

Open SettingsSelect SafariUnder the General tab, select AutofillToggle off the options for Use Contact Info and Credit Cards

How to clear out existing autofill data in Safari (iPhone)

Open SafariClick the icon in the bottom right that looks like an open bookIn the bottom right-hand corner, select ClearSelect All time and press Done

Firefox Browsers

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Firefox (Mac)

Open FirefoxClick the 3 lines at the top right of the screenSelect SettingsSelect Privacy & SecurityUnder Forms and Autofill, uncheck the options you wish to disable Autofill for

How to clear out existing autofill data in Firefox (Mac)

Open FirefoxClick the 3 lines at the top right of the screenSelect SettingsSelect Privacy & SecurityUnder Logins and Passwords, uncheck Ask to save logins and passwords for websites.To clear saved logins and passwords, click Saved LoginsRemove any logins you don’t want to be saved

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Firefox (iPhone)

Open the Firefox appTap the 3 horizontal lines in the bottom right cornerSelect SettingsUnder Privacy, tap Data ManagementSelect Clear Private Data and press OK to confirm

How to clear out existing autofill data in Firefox (iPhone)

Open the Firefox appTap the 3 horizontal lines in the bottom right cornerSelect HistoryTap the garbage can icon on the bottom leftSelect Everything and press Done

Microsoft Edge

On a Mac

How to delete autofill in Microsoft Edge (Mac)

Open Microsoft EdgeClick the 3 dots in the top right of the screenSelect SettingsThe menu should default to Profiles. If it doesn’t, select this option from the menu on the left.In the Your Profile section, toggle off Passwords, Payment info, and any other options you don’t want auto-filled

How to clear out existing autofill data in Microsoft Edge (Mac)

Open Microsoft EdgeClick the 3 dots in the top right of the screenSelect SettingsSelect Privacy, search, and servicesUnder Clear Browsing Data, select Choose What to ClearIn the Time Range menu, select All TimeCheck off Autofill Form Data (Includes Forms and Cards). Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well.Click Clear Now

On an iPhone

How to delete autofill in Microsoft Edge (iPhone)

Open the Microsoft Edge appGo to Settings (gear icon)Find the Passwords & Accounts optionTap Turn off AutoFill Passwords

How to clear out existing autofill data in Microsoft Edge (iPhone)

Open the Microsoft Edge appSelect Settings (gear icon)Select Privacy, search, and servicesUnder Clear Browsing Data, select Choose What to ClearIn the Time Range menu, select All TimeCheck off Autofill Form Data (Includes Forms and Cards). Check off any other option you want to be cleared as well.Click Clear Now

