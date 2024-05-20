How to connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad the easy way

While the sonic quality of the AirPods certainly works across most devices with a Bluetooth connection, the real magic and a plethora of useful features really shine when you connect AirPods with other Apple devices. If you use the same Apple ID across all your Apple devices, you can really take advantage of the seamless auto-connect features.

How to connect your AirPods to your iPhone

Before you start, make sure you’ve installed the latest version of iOS on your iPhone and be sure your AirPods are charged and in their case. If you’ve already connected your AirPods to your iPhone, it should connect automatically if you are signed in with the same Apple ID you used to sign onto your Mac. If not, here’s how to connect them to your iPhone.

Unlock your iPhone and go to SettingsScroll down and tap Bluetooth, then turn on Bluetooth (if it isn’t already on)The toggle next to Bluetooth should be green, not grayed out.

Now, grab your AirPods case with the AirPods inside, then hold it next to your iPhone with the case top open.

At this point, a setup animation will show up on your iPhone screen.Tap Connect and you should be ready to listen.

How to connect your AirPods to your iPad

Before you start, make sure you’ve installed the latest version of iOS on your iPhone and be sure your AirPods are charged and in their case. If you’ve connected your AirPods to your iPad already, it should connect automatically if you are signed in with the same Apple ID you used to sign onto your Mac. If not, here’s how to connect them to your iPad.

Open up your iPad and go to Settings.

From Settings, scroll down and tap Bluetooth.

Then, tap the button on the right once so that it turns green.

Keep your iPad open to this screen and take out your AirPods.

From here, a setup animation will appear on the iPad. Tap Connect.

Now tap Done

Your AirPods should appear under the list of available devices in your Bluetooth settings on the iPad. Now tap your AirPods, and there you go.

Kurt’s key takeaways

In a nutshell, AirPods are popular because they’ve got great performance, reliability and are easy to use, especially if you’ve already got other Apple products in your life. They just get you, you know? They move between your iPad to your iPhone without a hitch – it’s like they’ve got a mind of their own. And setting them up is super simple. It’s like tap, tap, boom – you’re connected.

