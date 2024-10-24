How to check your heartbeat with ECG app on your Apple Watch

Imagine having a mini heart monitor right on your wrist. The Apple Watch ECG app makes this possible, allowing you to take an electrocardiogram, also called an ECG or EKG, which represents the electrical pulses that make your heart beat.

This innovative feature can provide valuable insights and potentially alert you to irregularities.

The ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later and all models of Apple Watch Ultra generates an ECG that is similar to a single-lead (or Lead I) ECG. Let’s dive into how to set up and use this amazing tool.

Ensure your iPhone is updated with iOS 18

Before diving into this ECG app, it’s essential to ensure that your iPhone is updated to the latest operating system.

Check your current iOS version:

Open the Settings app on your device.Tap General.Tap About. Here, you’ll see the version number next to Software Version.

Update to iOS 18:

Go to Settings.Tap General.Tap Software Update.If iOS 18 is available, tap Download and Install.Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

Update your Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app.Tap My Watch.Then go to General.Click Software Update.

If an update is available, tap Install.If prompted, enter your passcode.

Alternatively, open Settings on your Apple Watch, go to General > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions.

Setting up the ECG app

Before you can start monitoring your heart rhythm, you’ll need to set up the ECG app. Here’s how:

Open the Health app on your iPhone.Tap Browse in the bottom right of the screen, then click Heart.Scroll down to the ECG setup and tap Set up.Follow the on-screen instructions.

Taking an ECG

Once you’ve set up the app, taking an ECG is a straightforward process:

Open the ECG app on your Apple Watch.Rest your arms comfortably on a table or in your lap.Place your finger on the Digital Crown (no need to press, just touch it lightly).Wait for 30 seconds while the app measures the electrical signals from your heart.

View your results on your watch face.

Understanding your results

After the recording, you’ll receive one of the following classifications:

Sinus rhythm: Your heart is beating in a uniform pattern.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib): Your heart shows signs of an irregular rhythm, which can be a serious condition.

Low or high heart rate: Your heart rate is below 50 BPM or above 120 BPM (or 150 BPM in ECG version 2).

Inconclusive: The app couldn’t classify your heart rhythm.

Viewing your ECG history

To review your ECG history and add symptoms:

Open the Health app on your iPhone.Tap the Browse tab at the bottom right.Select Heart.Tap Electrocardiograms (ECG).You’ll see a list of all your recorded ECGs.Tap on a specific ECG to view details.

Exporting a PDF for your doctor

To share your ECG results with your health care provider:

In the Health app, navigate to the specific ECG you want to share.Scroll to the bottom of the ECG details and tap Export PDF.The PDF will be generated.Tap the share icon (square with an arrow pointing up).

Choose how you want to share the PDF: Email, Messages, AirDrop, Save to FilesFollow the prompts to complete the sharing process

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Apple Watch ECG app is a powerful tool for monitoring your heart health. It provides valuable insights and can potentially detect serious conditions like AFib. The ability to take an ECG anytime, anywhere and easily share the results with your health care provider is truly revolutionary. However, it’s crucial to remember that while the ECG app is FDA-cleared, it’s not a substitute for professional medical care. Always consult with your health care provider if you have any concerns about your heart health or if you receive any unusual results from your ECG readings.

