How to change your privacy settings on Twitter

Twitter is a great place to get up-to-the-minute news, find thoughts posted live by public figures, and more. But the app reveals more than you may think.

If you create a Twitter account, the default settings make your account public. If you’d like to make it more private, you’ll need to protect your tweets so only the people you give permission to follow you are able to view them. If your account is public, know that hackers can craft an attack from your social media profile.

Follow the steps below to adjust your Twitter privacy settings today to make your account more secure.

Change your Twitter Privacy settings

How to make your Twitter account private

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

If you already have a Twitter account set up, log in on your phone or a browser and follow these steps to make sure your tweets are protected.

Twitter settings for app

If you’re using a smartphone, follow these steps:

Open your Twitter applicationClick your profile picture on the top left, which will reveal a list of menu optionsScroll down and tap Settings and privacy Click Privacy and safetyTap the first option, Audience and tagging, which is where you want to head to protect tweetsToggle this option on so only the people you allow to follow you can see your tweets

TWITTER FILES REVEAL TRUMP BAN CAME AFTER MICHELLE OBAMA, OTHERS PRESSURED THE COMPANY

Once your Tweets are protected, you’ll have to accept any follow requests to let anyone new see what you post. Here’s how to do thatOpen your Twitter application if it’s not alreadyClick your profile picture on the top left, which will reveal a list of menu optionsScroll down until you see Follower requestsAny follower requests will be displayed here, along with a checkmark and an X – so you can confirm or deny their request to follow you

Twitter settings for desktop

(insert video)

If you’re using a computer or browser to access Twitter, follow these steps:

Head to twitter.com and login to your accountClick the More button, located on the left-hand side of the page

Tap Settings and privacyto reveal additional optionsThen click Settings and privacy againNow on the main section of the site, you’ll want to click Audience and tagging

Under the Audience and tagging page, you’ll be able to select the option to Protect your tweetsMake sure the check box next to Protect your tweets is checked, and if it’s not, check it to make sure your account is private

TWITTER FILES REVEAL FORMER CEO JACK DORSEY WAS ON VACATION WHEN TRUMP WAS SUSPENDED, DELEGATED RESPONSIBILITY

Once your Tweets are protected, you’ll have to accept any follow requests to let anyone new see what you post. Here’s how to do that via Twitter for desktopHead to twitter.com and login to your accountClick the More button, located on the left-hand side of the pageTap Follower requests to check if anyone new has requested to follow your page (it will also display a number if you do have requests).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You’ll now be able to decline or accept any new followers.

If you’re on other social media platforms, be sure to change your privacy settings there, too. You can see how to tweak private settings for Facebook, Google, Alexa, TikTok, Instagram, iPhone and Android by searching the word ‘privacy’ at CyberGuy.com.