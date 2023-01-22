How to change your font size on an iPhone

It can be extremely frustrating when you’re trying to read an important message on your iPhone and have to squint to see what’s on your screen because the font is so small. However, there is a way to make your reading much easier, and we’re going to show you how.

How to change the font size on your iPhone

Go to your Settings appSelect Display & Brightness

Select Text Size

Use the slider at the bottom of your screen to adjust the text to the size you want.

This is the way to go if you just want a quick fix to your text size. However, if you want your text sizes to go even bigger, or if you want to change how text appears on your screen, there’s a way to adjust this as well.

How to change the Display and Text Size on your iPhone

Open your Settings appTap Accessibility

Select Display & Text Size

Select Larger Text

Toggle on Larger Accessibility Sizes and use the slider at the bottom of your screen to choose what size you’d like your font to be

What else can I change within the Display & Text Size page?

You’ll notice if you go back to the Display & Text Size page that there are quite a few other options you can play around with to change the text on your phone.

Here’s a breakdown of what each option does to your display and text. If any of these options seem like something you’d like to have, feel free to toggle them on.

Bold Text: Displays the text in boldface charactersLarger Text: Turn on Larger Accessibility Sizes, then adjust the text size using the Font Size slider. This setting adjusts to your preferred text size in apps that support Dynamic Type, such as Settings, Calendar, Contacts, Mail, Messages, and NotesButton Shapes: This setting underlines text you can tapOn/Off Labels: This setting indicates switches turned on with “1” and switches turned off with “0”.Reduce Transparency: Improves contrast by reducing transparency and blurs on some backgrounds to increase legibilityIncrease Contrast: Increases color contrast between app foreground and background colorsDifferentiate Without Color: Replaces user interface items that rely solely on color to convey information with alternativesSmart Invert: Reverses the colors of the display, except for images, media, and some apps that use dark color stylesClassic Invert: Reverses the colors of the displayColor Filters: Can be used to differentiate colors by those who are color-blind and those who have difficulty reading text on the displayReduce White Point: Reduces the intensity of bright colorsAuto-Brightness: Automatically adjusts the screen brightness for current light conditions using the built-in ambient light sensor – It’s important to note that turning off auto-brightness may affect battery life and long-term display performance

Was this helpful? Let us know how you’ve set up your iPhone to better fit your needs.

