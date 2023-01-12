How to block pop-ups on your Android

If you have an Android, you’ve likely been the victim of those annoying pop-up ads before. You were just scrolling innocently on your phone, perhaps looking to buy something, when suddenly your whole screen is taken up by a random ad. And when you try to close out of it, you accidentally click on the ad that takes you to a different page altogether. It’s annoying, it wastes your time, and in some cases, it could be potentially dangerous for your device and your private information.

What are pop-up ads, and why am I receiving them?

Pop-up ads are common on desktops, laptops and Android devices (not typical for iOS mobile devices) and don’t always lead to something harmful. Many companies use them to push sales for their products.

However, if you find that you’re constantly getting ads or being randomly redirected to other sketchy sites without your consent, then it is likely that some sort of malware has been installed or that your browser configuration has been changed without you knowing. The good news is there is a way to stop that from happening, and the steps are pretty simple.

How to stop pop-up ads on your Android browser

If you’re just casually browsing on your Android device and an ad pops up, you can easily stop that from happening by adjusting a few settings in your web browser:

Open Chrome or whatever browser you use on your AndroidTap the three dots in the upper right-hand corner and select SettingsWithin the Settings menu, select Site SettingsIn the Site Settings menu, select Pop-ups and redirects and turn the function offIf you have ad notifications for certain products on your phone as well, turn them off by going back to the Site Settings page and selecting Notifications.

There are cases when a pop-up ad will appear on your Android, and you accidentally click on it. If your phone starts opening a ton of tabs after that happens, there’s a good chance that your device has been infected with adware. However, don’t worry. This issue can still be fixed.

How to get rid of a pop-up virus on your Android

Please note settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Hold down the power button on your Android until the option to turn it off appears

Hold down the Power Off button until the Reboot to Safe Mode option pops up. Press OK

After your device reboots, go to your Settings app and select Apps & notifications

Select See all apps to find the app or apps that have been infected

Uninstall the app or apps infected or disable permissions for the infected apps (notifications, tracking, etc.)

Once infected apps are uninstalled, open Google Play and select Settings

From the Settings menu, select Play Protect and turn on Scan apps with Play Protect.

Protect your devices 24/7

While the above steps are helpful, you should still consider antivirus protection. Having an antivirus program on your Android will give you real-time protection and intercept you from clicking a malicious link that may lead to malware being installed on your devices.

