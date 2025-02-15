Hop in, no driver needed for this future ride-hailing robotaxi

Automaker Zeekr and autonomous driving technology company Waymo have joined forces to create a groundbreaking autonomous vehicle designed specifically for ride-hailing services.

The result of this collaboration is the Zeekr RT, the world’s first mass-produced, purpose-built autonomous vehicle, which is now ready for delivery to Waymo for robotaxi testing.

This partnership combines Zeekr’s expertise in electric vehicle manufacturing with Waymo’s advanced self-driving technology.

The tech behind the Zeekr RT

The Zeekr RT is equipped with an impressive array of 13 cameras, four lidar units, six radar sensors and external audio receivers, ensuring a 360-degree view of its surroundings. To maintain optimal performance in various weather conditions, the Zeekr RT features a specially designed system to keep its sensors clean. This custom-designed sensor-cleaning system includes tiny wipers and spray nozzles for windshield wiper fluid, specifically created by Waymo, to ensure clear visibility for the cameras and lidar sensors. The robotaxi’s advanced sensor suite provides overlapping fields of view all around the vehicle, functioning effectively both day and night.

At the heart of the Zeekr RT’s autonomous capabilities is Nvidia’s Drive AGX Thor system-on-a-chip, making Zeekr the first automaker in the world to integrate this cutting-edge autonomous driving chipset. This powerful AI platform is capable of up to 2,500 teraflops of performance, unifying various intelligent functions such as automated driving, parking, occupant monitoring and infotainment into a single architecture.

Comfort meets innovation

Inside, passengers will find a spacious cabin with a fully configurable interior, which can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of Waymo’s ride-hailing service. The Zeekr RT is built on Zeekr’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform and features an 800V ultra-fast charging e-powertrain, showcasing the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology.

From drawing board to reality

The journey from concept to production has been swift and impressive. The Zeekr RT was designed and developed at Zeekr’s R&D facility, CEVT (China Europe Vehicle Technology Centre) in Gothenburg, Sweden. Waymo has been testing prototype versions of the Zeekr RT on public roads in San Francisco and Phoenix, with human safety drivers at the helm. Mass production of the Zeekr RT is set to begin later this year, with initial deliveries to Waymo for further testing and validation.

The road ahead

As Waymo prepares to integrate the Zeekr RT into its commercial fleet, the future of autonomous ride-hailing services looks promising. Waymo plans to deploy these vehicles in its Waymo One service, which currently operates in select cities like Phoenix and San Francisco. After thorough testing, Waymo aims to operate these vehicles in fully driverless mode, marking a significant milestone in autonomous transportation. The introduction of a cost-effective and passenger-friendly vehicle could give Waymo a competitive edge in the growing robotaxi market.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Zeekr RT is a pretty big deal in the world of self-driving cars. It’s cool to see car companies and tech firms teaming up like this. As these robotaxis hit the streets for testing, we’re getting a sneak peek at what city travel might look like in the near future. Sure, there are still some bumps in the road ahead, but the Zeekr RT is definitely pushing us closer to a world where calling a self-driving cab is as normal as ordering a pizza.

