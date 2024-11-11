Heroes among us: Celebrating American bravery on Veterans Day

In a time when stories of courage and sacrifice deserve to be heard, a collection of podcasts, documentaries and audiobooks shines light on the incredible journeys of American heroes.

From the inspiring tales shared on the “Proud American” podcast hosted by Johnny Joey Jones to the eye-opening documentaries like “Wildcat” and “To Be of Service,” these platforms honor the bravery of veterans, first responders and everyday individuals who embody the spirit of service. Join us as we explore these powerful narratives that not only celebrate their sacrifices but also highlight the ongoing challenges they face, offering a deeper understanding of what it truly means to be an American hero.

I’M GIVING AWAY A $500 GIFT CARD FOR THE HOLIDAYSEnter by signing up for my free newsletter!

This podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to understand the current challenges facing veterans today. This engaging podcast, produced by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), dives deep into critical issues that affect service members and their families. With conversations featuring congressional leaders, Department of Defense officials and everyday veterans, each episode tackles important topics like legislation, mental health and community support. As we honor our veterans this Veterans Day, tuning into #StillServing is a great way to stay informed and connected to the ongoing dialogue about the needs and experiences of those who have served our nation.

Listen to “#StillServing”

“Proud American” is another podcast available on every major podcast platform. It is hosted by Johnny Joey Jones, a Fox News correspondent and an Army veteran. In the podcast, Jones honors those who have protected and served our country over the years and echoes stories not only from veterans but also from first responders and everyday American heroes.

Listen to “Proud American”

Written by Army veteran and “FOX & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth, “Modern Warriors” highlights 15 inspiring stories from great American heroes, including Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Marines and more. These people discuss what made them want to serve, what sacrificing for their country really means and so many other meaningful topics. You can find this audiobook on Audible now.

Listen to “Modern Warriors”

“The Team House” is a podcast hosted by Jack Murphy and Dave Parke, both of whom are former Rangers. Murphy eventually became a Green Beret while Parke was a paramilitary contractor. They focus on interviewing other veterans and experts in their field of work. Some of their clips are only a few minutes long, while others go as long as 3.5 hours. The Team House podcast is available on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Listen to “The Team House”

If you want to listen to a good audiobook about veterans, you can listen to “Signature Wounds: The Untold Story of the Military’s Mental Health Crisis” by David Kieran. The audiobook explores how much of an effect the Iraq and Afghanistan wars that the U.S. fought throughout the 2000s had on our troops mentally after the fact and how doctors labeled traumatic brain injuries as the “signature wound” among those who fought. You can find this audiobook on Audible right now.

Listen to “Signature Wounds”

Available on Prime Video now, “Wildcat” is a documentary that was released back in 2022. It follows a young former soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and how he copes with his suffering by developing a bond with a baby ocelot in the jungles of Peru. He meets this ocelot through a young woman who runs a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in the area. Watch the documentary with a Prime Video membership now.

Watch “Wildcat”

BREAKTHROUGH PROSTHETIC FINGERS REVOLUTIONIZE THE LIVES OF AMPUTEES

“Danger Close” with Jack Carr is another great podcast that you can listen to on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Jack Carr is the host, and he spent 20 years as a Navy SEAL. He has served in various positions, including team leader, platoon commander, troop commander, task unit commander and sniper. Carr has written a series of books about his experiences as a SEAL, and on this podcast, he takes listeners beyond his experiences and has conversations with other veterans, writers and more.

Listen to “Danger Close” with Jack Carr

“By All Means Available” by Michael G. Vickers is also currently available on Audible. Vickers is a former Green Beret, and in 1984 he took on the immensely difficult job of taking charge of the CIA’s secret war against the Soviets in Afghanistan. In this audiobook, he talks about all his experiences and how they have shaped him today, as well as the challenges that our nation is still facing 40 years later.

Listen to “By All Means Available”

7 BEST AUDIOBOOKS YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU NEEDED

If you’re a dog lover, then you should watch “To Be of Service,” available for rent on both Prime Video and Apple TV+. This documentary focuses on service dogs who help veterans work through their struggles with PTSD and how these dogs help restore a sense of independence and inner peace within these men and women who served.

Watch “To Be of Service”

Available on every major podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, “The Protectors” is hosted by Dr. Jason Piccolo, who is a seasoned veteran and a retired special agent. Piccolo interviews everyone from fellow veterans to authors and entertainers. It takes a look at both the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform have made and how those experiences have been turned into some noteworthy literature, films and other art forms that we read and watch today.

Listen to “The Protectors” podcast

10 BEST TRUE-CRIME PODCASTS

“Here. Is. Better.” is another inspiring documentary that is available to rent or buy on Prime Video right now. It follows four men and women suffering from PTSD after their time serving our country and how new breakthrough treatments are helping them to overcome their struggles. It’s an information-packed film about how human beings experience and process trauma and how we can overcome it.

Watch “Here. Is. Better.”

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S FACEBOOK PAGE FOR QUICK TECH TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

As we reflect on the incredible stories shared through these podcasts and documentaries, it’s clear that the journeys of our veterans deserve to be celebrated and understood. Each narrative not only highlights their bravery but also sheds light on the challenges they continue to face. By engaging with these powerful stories, we can foster a deeper appreciation for their sacrifices and contribute to ongoing conversations about support and healing. Let’s honor their experiences and ensure that their voices are heard.

What stories of courage and service have inspired you the most, and how do you think we can better support our veterans in our communities? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

New from Kurt:

Try CyberGuy’s new games (crosswords, word searches, trivia and more!)Enter Cyberguy’s $500 holiday gift card sweepstakes

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.