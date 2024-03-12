Get ready for a foldable electric car that makes parking a breeze

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Have you ever wished you could park your car in a tight spot without worrying about scratches or dents? Or drive through narrow streets without getting stuck in traffic? If so, you might be interested in the City Transformer’s CT-2 electric car, a revolutionary vehicle that can fold itself to fit any space.

How does the CT-2 electric car work?

The CT-2 electric car is designed to offer practical adaptability for urban drivers. It can seamlessly transition from being 4.26 wide to 3.28 feet wide for parking at the push of a button. This means that it can drive like a car and park like a motorcycle, saving space and time.

The car also has twin engines in the rear wheels, providing up to 20 horsepower and a top speed of 55.9 mph in its full-width mode. It has a range of 74.6 to 111.8 miles. The power output is 15 kilowatts.

What does the CT-2 vehicle offer inside?

The car is equipped with a smart dashboard that displays the battery level, speed and width settings. It also has a touch screen that allows the driver to control the music, navigation and other features. The next generation of the car will be able to connect to the internet and receive updates and alerts from the manufacturer.

The CT-2 is a two-seater car that has a tandem seating position designed to conserve space.

What safety features does the CT-2 vehicle offer?

The car has a safety system that prevents it from folding or unfolding while in motion or when the doors are open. It also comes with front and rear disk brakes as well as advanced driver-assistance system on the next generation, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning system.

What are the benefits of the CT-2 electric car?

The CT-2 electric car has several advantages over conventional cars, especially in crowded and congested cities. Some of these benefits are as follows.

Space-saving: The car can fold itself to park like a motorcycle and occupy less than a quarter of a standard parking spot, allowing up to four vehicles to fit in one space. This reduces the need for parking infrastructure and frees up space for other uses. The car can also drive through narrow alleys and lanes inaccessible to larger vehicles, avoiding traffic jams and saving time.

Energy-efficient: The car runs on electricity, which is cheaper and cleaner than fossil fuels. The car has a low carbon footprint and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Cost-effective: The car has a low maintenance cost, as it has fewer moving parts and less wear and tear than conventional cars. The car also has a low insurance cost, as it is less likely to be involved in accidents or thefts. The car also has a low operating cost, as it consumes less electricity and does not require gas or oil.

What are the challenges of the CT-2 electric car?

The CT-2 electric car is not without its limitations. It is not suitable for long-distance travel, as it has a range of 112 miles that drops to 74 miles with air conditioning on. Another challenge is the lack of infrastructure and regulations for folding cars. The car may also encounter difficulties accessing charging stations, as they may not be compatible with its size and shape.

How much will the CT-2 electric car cost?

The CT-2 electric car is expected to cost about $19,000 and has already captured attention, especially among first responders. One thousand orders have been placed for medical emergency crews. An additional 1,000 orders from around the globe are in the pipeline. Production is set to commence in Italy, and City Transformer aims for a public release in July.

City Transformer is projected to enter mass production in the latter half of 2025. They tell us they plan to start delivering vehicles to our first customers towards the end of 2025.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The CT-2 electric car offers a smart urban solution for drivers who value maneuverability and convenience. It can fold itself to fit any space, drive with speed and stability, and save energy and emissions. I can see this being a hit in crowded cities like New York City.

Considering the CT-2’s range and power output, would you consider it a practical choice for your daily commute? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

