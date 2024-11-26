Free travel planner? Use AI for your next trip

I’m going to Europe soon, and planning my trip was a breeze. Yes, really! AI did a big chunk of the work for me — and it can help you plan your next getaway, too.

Here are a few ways to turn AI into your travel agent. There’s a whole industry of paid sites and apps popping up, but I haven’t found any that are useful enough to pay for. For this, let’s stick with using the big bots:

ChatGPT : My preferred AI chatbot; gives the best results based on my testing.

Gemini: Google's chatbot is integrated into Google Flights and Google Hotels. I don't think it's as thorough as ChatGPT, and it often throws in weird opinions.

1. Describe your likes and wants

Your AI travel buddy can do so much more than suggest tourist traps — it can help you create a truly tailored adventure. Remember, the more info you put in about who you are and what you like, the more “you” the suggestions will be.

By interests

AI can curate a list of spots that match your hobbies or those of the group you’re traveling with:

“Find me the best food tours in Paris that include wine tastings.”

“What are some scenic hiking trails within 30 miles of Denver?”

“Suggest must-see art galleries in NYC for modern art lovers.”

By weather

AI can suggest destinations based on your preferred climate at any time of year. So much easier than looking up weather charts!

“Find me a warm destination in the U.S. for January with average temps above 70 degrees Fahrenheit.”

“What are the best ski resorts in Wyoming for late December?”

“Where can I play golf in May with mild, spring-like weather?”

By occasion or vibe

Not sure where you want to go? Let AI find the perfect match for your mood. If you’re not sure how to word the vibe you’re looking for, tell AI how you want to feel on your trip.

“What are some romantic destinations in Italy?”

“Suggest family-friendly vacation spots with amusement parks and beaches.”

“Where can I go to feel relaxed and refreshed in March without spending a ton of money?”

The best part? AI doesn’t just offer generic lists; it crafts your dream trip based on what you love, need or just want to experience.

2. Simplify bookings and reservations

AI does more than just answer questions. It simplifies the whole planning process so you can focus on the fun part of travel.

Flights and transportation

AI can assist in finding the best flight times, routes and transportation options based on your budget and preferences.

“What’s the most direct route from [origin] to [destination] with a layover under 2 hours?”

“Find me affordable train options from [city] to [city] with scenic views.”

“Which airlines offer the best in-flight perks for long haul flights?”

Hotels and accommodations

Get specific with your accommodation needs, and AI will help you sort through the options. It can do the hard work of sorting through reviews, amenities and location for you. So sweet.

“What’s a family-friendly hotel in [destination] with a pool and free breakfast?”

“Suggest eco-friendly accommodations near hiking trails in [region].”

“Find a cozy boutique hotel in [city] within walking distance of top-rated restaurants.”

3. Ask the right questions

This one hit the jackpot for me: “What are unique experiences in Berlin and Vienna during the first week of January?” The results? Festive Christmas markets, snowy countryside escapes and a hot springs spa. Not bad, right?

For every city on my trip, I got creative with prompts:

“Help me plan a route between Paris and Vienna. My family loves unique experiences, scenic drives and amazing food.”

“I’m visiting Berlin. What are the tourist things I shouldn’t miss?”

“What’s a day-by-day itinerary for Paris that includes local food, hidden gems and cultural must-sees?”

Don’t stop at the basics! Dig deeper, and you’ll have your travel buddies asking, “How’d you know about this?”

“What’s an underrated restaurant where locals eat in [destination]?”

“Which festivals or seasonal events are happening in [destination] on [dates]?”

“What’s the easiest way to save on tickets and/or skip the lines for [popular attraction]?”

4. Time to pack like a pro

We’ve all forgotten our phone chargers or overpacked like we’re moving abroad for a weekend trip.

Pack perfectly: “What should I pack for a [length of trip] to [destination] in [month]?”

Weatherproof your wardrobe: "What's the weather typically like in [destination] in [month]?"

Stay document-ready: "What documents do I need for [destination]?" This way, you're prepared for customs if you're leaving the country. (By the way, you can now renew your passport online.)

Share this with your favorite travel buddy and start planning for your next getaway. Bon voyage!

