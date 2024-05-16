Freak robot made in China can learn, think, work like humans

Sometimes, you have to see it to believe it.

And in rare cases, like this one, it freaks out observers watching. In the ever-expanding world of humanoid robots, a new star is rising, and its name is Astribot.

The Chinese company’s latest creation, the S1 model, is turning heads with its astonishing speed and precision.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Astribot S1: How it’s breaking speed records

Imagine a robot that can move at a blistering pace of approximately 32.8 feet per second and handle a payload of 22 pounds per arm. That’s Astribot’s S1 for you. It’s like watching a superhero in action. Only this one is made of wires and metal.

The S1’s capabilities are not just impressive; they’re record-setting. The robot’s dexterity is showcased in a video where it performs tasks with such finesse that it can delicately shave a cucumber.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

It can even engage in the art of calligraphy.

That’s not all. It can also open and pour wine and flip a sandwich in a frying pan.

And for those who hate ironing and folding laundry, the S1 does that, too.

MORE: ELECTRIC HUMANOID ROBOT POISED TO SHAKE UP THE JOB MARKET

What sets the Astribot S1 apart from other robots?

The S1’s ability to mimic human movements sets it apart from other robots. This robot is a learner, an imitator and a potential pioneer in robotics. The questions it raises are as intriguing as its abilities. Does it have a lower half? Can it walk, or is it destined to remain stationary? These are the mysteries that have yet to be answered.

MORE: THE SHAPE-SHIFTING UNDERWATER ROBOT PIONEERING THE DEPTHS OF THE SEA

The backstory of the Astribot S1 robot

Founded in 2022 in Shenzhen, the Astribot maker Stardust Intelligence has roots that trace back to the Tencent Robotics Laboratory, Baidu, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with its founder, Lai Jie.

The S1 took a year to evolve and is expected to hit the market later in 2024. The robot’s name, inspired by the Latin proverb “Ad astra per aspera,” reflects its journey and commitment to AI robot technology.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MORE: HOW AI IS PAVING THE WAY TO SMOOTHER STREETS USING AUTONOMOUS ROBOTS

Kurt’s key takeaways

As Astribot prepares to launch the S1 robot, the world watches with bated breath. Will it revolutionize the way we think about humanoid robots? Will it outshine its competitors and set a new standard in the industry? Can the U.S. keep us with this Chinese technology? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: the robot wars have begun and Astribot’s S1 is leading the charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As humanoid robots become more adept at tasks traditionally performed by humans, how do you feel about the potential impact on employment and job security? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.